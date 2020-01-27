×

“The Iron Lady,” “Suffragette” Writer Abi Morgan Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

“The Iron Lady” and “Shame” writer Abi Morgan has revealed she is battling breast cancer.

The 51-year-old British writer shared news of her diagnosis during a screening of the second season premiere of BBC One and Sundance TV drama “The Split,” which is produced by “Chernobyl” outfit Sister Pictures and Little Chick.

Highlighting that it has been a “very challenging 18 months,” Morgan said: “I got cancer during this period and I have been quite ill throughout it, so I should mention that this show has been really built as a team.

“What’s been amazing is to have the whole team really hold it, not only behind the screen in terms of the brilliance of (producer Jane Featherstone) and (executive producer Lucy Dyke) but as a company. What was wonderful was to feel how robust that family was and (how they were) able to take it as a group of actors and as an ensemble.”

The Emmy and BAFTA-winning screenwriter behind such acclaimed dramas as “The Hour” is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatment while working steadily on new projects, such as an adaptation of Christine Mangan’s psychological thriller “Tangerine” and a series about Egyptian ruler Cleopatra for Netflix, which Variety understands will soon begin casting.

She is also developing an adaptation of Jennifer Egan’s novel “Manhattan Beach” with “Brooklyn” producers Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey.

Morgan’s “The Split” stars “Episodes” star Stephen Mangan and “Last Tango In Halifax” actor Nicola Walker, and first aired on BBC One and Sundance TV in 2018.

A poignant ensemble drama, it follows the personal and professional lives of a group of sisters who work in a family divorce law firm. The first season concluded with the show’s protagonist Hannah (Walker) looking to embark on an affair with a co-worker and long-time love interest – a storyline that pans out in the second season.

“I wanted to explore what it is when a woman really embraces an affair,” explained Morgan.

“I’ve always wanted to write something about how blended families work, but also how we survive marriage and those long-term relationships. It was an opportunity to…examine what it means when a woman is really confronted with that question of being in love with two men. I wanted to capture the dilemma of that.”

