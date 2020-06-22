Global Genesis Group Snags Leticia Tonos’ Asylum-set Drama ‘A State of Madness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Henderson/Los Angeles-based Global Genesis Group (GGG) has picked up worldwide distribution rights to Dominican filmmaker Leticia Tonos’ latest film, “A State of Madness” (“Mis 500 Locos”).

Set in 1953, the drama is based on the memoir of Dr. Antonio Zaglul, considered the father of Dominican psychiatry, who wrote about his experience in running a mental institution during the brutal dictatorship of President Rafael Leonidas Trujillo.

“Dr. Zaglul managed to overcome the limitations and dangers he faced and take care of these marginalized, and often misunderstood, people,” said Tonos, adding: “Mental illness is still very much misjudged by society in general; it’s a timely story.”

“Tonos is an amazing director, and we’re thrilled to start a relationship with such a talented filmmaker whose eye for storytelling, characters and visuals deserves to be recognized,” said Charles Morris Jr., VP of Development and Acquisitions at Global Genesis Group.

In “A State of Madness,” the drama begins when Dr. Zaglul starts his new job at the rundown asylum. Against all odds, he begins to improve the inmates’ medical treatment and living conditions but the outside world threatens to disrupt the harmony he has established.

The drama opened the DR Global Film Fest in January and was supposed to go on the festival circuit but the Covid-19 pandemic scuttled those plans. The film will be presented at the March du Cannes as part of GGG’s slate.

A graduate of the London Film School, Tonos has repped her country twice at the Foreign Oscars with her first two films “La Hija Natural” and “Cristo Rey.”

Tonos’ upcoming projects explore a diversity of themes and genres, from sci fi drama “Tania, Vida & Azarias” to mystery TV series “Hurakan.” She’s also producing the dark fantasy mystery “Jupia,” set in a nursing home, which participates in the Cannes Marche du Film.

Co-produced by Lantica Media, Nuevo Mundo Films and Prods. Linea Espiral, 90% of “A State of Madness” was shot at Pinewood Studio Dominican Republic, which Lantica Media operates in partnership with the Pinewood Studios Group.

Global Genesis Group’s core business is the production and distribution of television IPs, feature films and documentaries as well as creating its own original IPs to generate global branding.