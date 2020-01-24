×

Berlin Film Festival to Open With Sigourney Weaver, Margaret Qualley Starrer ‘My Salinger Year’

The 70th edition of the Berlinale will open with Philippe Falardeau’s anticipated “My Salinger Year,” headlined by a powerful female duo, Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley.

Set in New York’s literary world in the 90’s, the coming-of-age-story is based on Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller and follows Joanna (Qualley), who leaves graduate school to pursue her dream of becoming a writer and gets hired as an assistant to Margaret (Weaver), the stoic and old-fashioned literary agent of J. D. Salinger. Fluctuating between poverty and glamour, Joanna spends her days in a plush office and her nights in a sink-less Brooklyn apartment with her socialist boyfriend.

Falardeau, who’s best known for his Oscar-nominated film “Monsieur Lazhar” as well as “The Good Lie” with Reese Witherspoon, wrote the script of “My Salinger Year” based on the novel. Falardeau was previously in Berlin with his film “It’s Not Me, I Swear!” which played in the generation section in 2009.

“My Salinger Year” was produced by Canada’s micro scope and Ireland’s Parallel Films. Memento Films International (“Call Me by Your Name”) represents the film in international markets, while UTA handles US sales. The movie has pre-sold to a flurry of territories with the U.S., France, and a few other territories still available.

This year will mark the inaugural edition of Carlo Chatrian, the new artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival who has taken over Dieter Kosslick. As previously announced, Jeremy Irons will serve as president of the international jury. The festival will run Feb. 20 to March 1.

