30West to Acquire Stake in British Film Company Altitude

30West is to acquire a significant minority stake in Altitude Media Group, the British film company led by Will Clarke and Andy Mayson.

The move marks 30West’s second corporate investment after it took a stake in 2018 in U.S. film distributor Neon, whose Korean film “Parasite” won an Oscar for best picture – the first time a non-English-language film won the award – as well as Oscars for director, international feature and original screenplay.

Altitude encompassing production, finance, international sales, and U.K. and Irish distribution. Its releases include “Amy,” “Moonlight,” “20 Feet From Stardom,” “Lady Macbeth,” “Beast,” and “The Florida Project.” They recently produced and released Asif Kapadia’s “Diego Maradona.”

According to a statement, “30West provides capital and strategic guidance to high-caliber creative projects and forward-thinking companies operating throughout popular culture.” It works with filmmakers “to guide every stage of creative packaging, production, sales, distribution and licensing in order to maximize production quality and audience reach.”

Clarke said: “We couldn’t be more delighted to cement our relationship with 30West. They are an ideal partner to support our ambitious plans for Altitude Media Group, which encompass several significant new areas of business.”

30West, which was founded in 2017, is led by Micah Green, the CEO and co-president, Dan Steinman, the COO and co-president, and Dan Friedkin, the executive chairman. The company recently wrapped production on Kevin Macdonald’s “Prisoner 760,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim, and “Violence of Action,” starring Chris Pine, and directed by Tarik Saleh.

30West executive produced and financed “Late Night,” starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, which they sold to Amazon following its world premiere in Sundance; Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer,” starring Nicole Kidman; and Peter Hedges’ “Ben Is Back,” starring Julia Roberts.

Altitude Film Sales’ slate includes “Son,” Ivan Kavanagh’s horror starring Andi Matichak and Emile Hirsch; “Beards,” directed by David Freyne and starring Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Barry Ward and Sharon Horgan; “The Power,” by writer-director Corinna Faith, and starring Rose Williams; “Black Water Abyss,” directed by Andrew Traucki; and “Guns Akimbo,” directed by Jason Lei Howden, and starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving.