‘1917’ Producer All3Media Taps Virgin and ITV Alum Mike Large to Head Communications

International production and distribution powerhouse All3Media has named former ITV and Virgin Media communications boss Mike Large as group director of communications.

In the newly created role, Large will oversee corporate communications for All3Media’s expanding operations in the U.K., Europe, North America and Asia, and will report into All3Media CEO Jane Turton.

Large was previously director of external communications for Virgin Media, where he was responsible for the integrated communications strategy around Virgin’s business plan, products and services.

Prior to Virgin Media, Large spent 10 years at ITV, most recently as group corporate affairs and communications director.

He managed external and internal communications for the company’s five-year transformation plan to rebalance the business and diversify revenue streams as ITV built its global content studio. He has also worked at PR agency Hill & Knowlton, the BBC and BT.

The All3Media network spans 40 production, distribution and digital media companies, and its portfolio includes the feature film “1917,” produced by All3Media-backed Neal Street Productions, as well as the Two Brothers-made “Fleabag” and Studio Lambert’s “The Circle.”

Turton, CEO of All3Media, said: “Good, clear communication is crucial in the current market and I am delighted to welcome Mike whose experience in television production and broadcasting is second to none.

“He is the perfect choice to lead All3Media’s global communications and support our growth strategy. Alongside welcoming Mike to the company, we’d also like to thank Hayley Trent, who has provided a vital role in raising the profile of All3Media over the last few years as EVP of Communications, and who has decided to pursue other opportunities.”

Large added: “We’ve heard a lot over the years about the ‘golden age’ of TV, but I genuinely believe that to be true right now as broadcasters and platforms all clamour for brilliant content. All3Media is one of the most exciting global media businesses around and the opportunity to work for a company which brings together the creative teams behind brilliant productions from ‘1917’ to ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Gogglebox’ was irresistible. I’m really looking forward to working with Jane, Sara and the teams across the group.”