Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Fiori, Fiori, Fiori!,’ High-School Massacre Drama ‘Run Hide Fight’ Complete Venice Lineup

The Venice Film Festival has completed the lineup of its 77th edition with the addition of “Fiori, Fiori, Fiori!,” a short film shot during the lockdown by Luca Guadagnino, the director of Oscar-nominated “Call Me By Your Name,” and U.S. film “Run Hide Fight,” about a high-school massacre.

Both titles will play in the Out of Competition section of the festival, which runs on the Lido as a physical event Sept. 2 to 12.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera described the films as “two irreducibly different models of filmmaking, which are the expression, however, of an identical and compelling creative energy.”

In documentary “Fiori, Fiori, Fiori!,” shot during the COVID-19 lockdown, Guadagnino travels to Sicily to knock on the doors of childhood friends and discuss with them their experience during the pandemic.

Barbera describes the film as a “personal escape” for Guadagnino “in search of the people, places and relationships of his youth.”

As previously announced, Guadagnino’s “Salvatore Ferragamo: The Shoemaker of Dreams” also screens at the festival.

“Run Hide Fight,” directed by Kyle Rankin, centers on 17-year-old Zoe Hull (played by Isabel May), who has some unresolved issues: She’s not coping well with the recent death of her mother, sometimes chatting with her mom as if she’s still there.

Zoe resents her ex-military father (Thomas Jane) for his seeming lack of emotion, but wears his army jacket every day like armor. All she wants is to get through the last few weeks of her senior year and leave – off to college and a fresh start. Instead, her high school is attacked by four nihilistic, gun-toting students, who plan to make their siege the worst school shooting in history.

The producer is Cinestate’s Dallas Sonnier, whose credits include “Brawl in Cell Block 99” and “Dragged Across Concrete,” presented at the 2017 and 2018 Venice editions, respectively. World sales on the film are handled by Voltage Pictures.