Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ Takes Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

On the final night of the Venice Film Festival, Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” has taken the Golden Lion for best film in competition. Full story to come.
Complete list of winners below:
COMPETITION
Golden Lion: “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao
Grand Jury Prize: “New Order,” Michel Franco
Silver Lion for Best Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa, “Wife of a Spy”
Best Actress: Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Best Actor: Pierfrancesco Favino, “Padrenostro”
Best Screenplay: “The Disciple,” Chaitanya Tamhane
Special Jury Prize: “Dear Comrades,” Andrei Konchalovsky
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor: Rouhollah Zamani, “Sun Children”
HORIZONS
Best Film: “The Wasteland,” Ahmad Bahrami
Best Director: “Genus Pan,” Lav Diaz
Special Jury Prize: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa
Best Actress: Khansa Batma, “Zanka Contact”
Best Actor: Yahya Mahayni, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
Best Screenplay: “I Predatori,” Pietro Castellitto
Best Short Film: “Entre tú y milagros,” Mariana Safron
LION OF THE FUTURE
Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa
VIRTUAL REALITY COMPETITION
Best VR: “The Hangman at Home: An Immersive Single User Experience,”Michelle and Uri Kranot
Best VR Experience: “Finding Pandora X,” Kiira Benzing
Best VR Story: “Killing a Superstar,” Fan Fan