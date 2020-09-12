Venice Film Festival Winners List (Updating Live)

On the final night of the Venice Film Festival, the awards ceremony of the official selection is currently in progress.

Prizes will be handed out in the virtual reality and debut feature contests, before winners in the Horizons section, under the jury presidency of French filmmaker Claire Denis, are announced. Finally, Competition jury president Cate Blanchett will lead the award presentations in the festival’s most prestigious bracket, with Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Michel Franco’s “New Order” among the acclaimed titles hoping to take the Golden Lion.

Fill list of winners below, updated as they are announced:

HORIZONS



Best Film: “The Wasteland,” Ahmad Bahrami

Best Director: “Genus Pan,” Lav Diaz

Special Jury Prize: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa

Best Actress: Khansa Batma, “Zanka Contact”

Best Actor: Yahya Mahayni, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Best Screenplay: “I Predatori,” Pietro Castellitto

Best Short Film: “Entre tú y milagros,” Mariana Safron



LION OF THE FUTURE

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film: “Listen,” Ana Rocha de Sousa

VIRTUAL REALITY COMPETITION

Best VR: “The Hangman at Home: An Immersive Single User Experience,”Michelle and Uri Kranot

Best VR Experience: “Finding Pandora X,” Kiira Benzing

Best VR Story: “Killing a Superstar,” Fan Fan