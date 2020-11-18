Italy’s TVCO Picks Up Argentine Comedy ‘El Padre de Mis Hijos’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based international sales and production company TVCO has scooped up sales rights to Argentine comedy “El Padre de Mis Hijos” (“The Father of My Sons”) which TVCO is presenting along with drama “El Silencio del Cazador” (“The Hunter’s Silence”) at the Malaga Spanish screenings (Nov. 17-20). Both are directed by Martin de Salvo and produced by Domenica Films of Argentina.

“El Padre de Mis Hijos” centers on Eva, who is in her late 30s and is facing the pressure of friends and family about missing out on her peak child-bearing years. She becomes obsessed about having a child, but the problem is finding a suitable father.

“TVCO’s Vincenzo Mosca and Doménica Films’ producer Pepe Salvia worked together in the past on a co-production project between Argentina and Italy that eventually did not happen, but the professional bond, borne from that experience, paved the way for a stronger professional relationship,” said TVCO head of sales, Simonetta Polese.

“‘El padre de Mis Hijos’ is a modern comedy centered around an emblematic female figure: a strong, independent woman, played by Mora Recalde, who ironically falls victim to her own desire for revenge against cultural stereotypes,” she said, noting: “It’s packed with funny situations and enriched with deeper social angles.”

De Salvo’s other film, “El Silencio del Cazador” is the complete opposite of “El Padre…” in tone. Set in a nature reserve deep in the jungle of Misiones, a ranger is pitted against a European settler who farms and hunts. Their clashing world views are exacerbated by the presence of the ranger’s wife, who was once the fiancé of the settler.

“It explores the conflict between two opposite visions of life: the first a more traditional one, rooted in the territory, the other one looking towards the future, embodied by two talented stars of Latin American cinema, well known both in Europe and the U.S.: Pablo Echarri and Alberto Ammann,” said Polese. The actors shared the best actor prize at this August’s Malaga Film Festival.

TVCO recently picked up international sales rights to Danish dark comedy“The Penultimate,” by Jonas Kærup Hjort, just before its world premiere in competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.