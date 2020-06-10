SXSW Prize Winner ‘Shithouse’ Sells North American Rights to IFC Films

IFC Films is acquiring North American rights to the college comedy “Shithouse,” which won the grand jury prize for narrative feature at the virtual 2020 SXSW Film Festival.

The film stars Cooper Raiff, who directed from his own script, along with Dylan Gelula, Amy Landecker, and Logan Miller. IFC Films plans to release “Shithouse” in the fall.

Raiff portrays a lonely, friendless college freshman who is seriously contemplating transferring to a college closer to his mom (Landecker) and sister. Everything changes one night when he attends a party at his campus’ party house — the titular “Shithouse,” where he forges a strong connection with his resident assistant, played by Gelula.

“Independent film has an extraordinary new voice in Cooper Raiff, and we were completely won over by this honest and endearing debut,” Arianna Bocco, executive VP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films said. “We look forward to releasing what will be the first film of a long and promising career for him.”

Raiff said, “IFC Films is an amazing home for ‘Shithouse.’ So many of my favorite movies live there. I’m incredibly excited for them to be in charge of releasing our movie.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco and ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmaker.