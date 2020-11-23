Berlin’s Rise and Shine Grabs Worldwide Rights to IDFA Player ‘Here We Move Here We Groove’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stefan Kloos’ Rise and Shine World Sales agency has picked up all world rights excluding The Netherlands to Sergej Kreso’s musical documentary “Here We Move Here We Groove.”

Making its world premiere as part of IDFA’s Dutch Competition, “Here We Move,” produced by Amsterdam-based Doxy Films, represents a stirring and hopeful musical story about building bridges via music.

It follows DJ Robert Soko, who fled from the war in Yugoslavia as a teenager, and used Western music and electrifying Balkan rhythms to mix cultures, becoming a famous Balkan Beats DJ in Europe.

“We have been tracking the project for a while. I have known Robert Soko’s activities for many years, and our office is basically on the other side of the road from the club where Robert Soko is having his Balkan Beats parties in Berlin,” Kloos told Variety.

“But our interest in distribution is a special quality of the film: ‘Here We Move Here We Groove’ is a great mix of a lighthearted music road movie and a cultural experience with substance that is so timely for the age we are living in,” he added.

At the current IDFA hybrid edition, “Here We Move” screens Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Tuschinski 1 theater -with tickets sold out- and will go online on Nov. 28 and Dec. 4.

“It’s such a shame that the film can’t have a premiere with a really packed cinema, as it is a great audience experience. But it’s also a rewarding film to watch online. We hope the world premiere brings the film into the spotlight for festivals and buyers worldwide,” Kloos said.

He added: “I see a wide market for the film. Due to the music and party atmosphere, I see dozens of film festivals, and I see some theatrical releases coming up in Europe. And it’s great TV programming all over the world in these times where we are yearning for lighter films that at the same time have strong substance.”

Rise and Shine will also represent worldwide the IDFA Forum title “A Symphony of Noise,” about acclaimed British musician and concept artist Matthew Herbert. The film is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021.

In recent deals managed by Rise and Shine, Docs For Sale title “Finding Sally” has found a broadcast home in the U.S: Black Public Media, which has acquired the film for its PBS-slot “AfroPoP.”

Kloos also unveiled offers in negotiation from Al Jazeera for the multi-award winning Docs For Sale title “The Wall of Shadows” and from the BBC for the Berlinale laureled Best of Fests’ “Garage People.”