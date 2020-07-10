Palm Springs Film Festival Moved Back to February, 2021

Organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival have announced that the 32nd edition of the event has been pushed back nearly two months to run from Feb. 25 through March 8.

The festival, which had been set to open on Jan. 7, said, “The date change is to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, filmmaker guests and partners and to make sure we can have a memorable and enjoyable festival experience.”

The move is the latest in a long series of shuffles brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Palm Springs festival is one of the major stops on the awards season circuit and usually opens in the first week of January. The 2021 version will conclude seven weeks before the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 15 that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months to April 25, 2021. Variety was the first to report in mid-May that the Academy was considering delaying the big night in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival’s Film Awards Gala will kick off the festival at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Film submissions will be accepted beginning Aug. 1 through Film Freeway.

This year’s festival awards went to “Beanpole” taking the FIPRESCI prize for films in the international feature film Oscar submissions program. The documentary award went to “Talking About Trees.” Acting prizes went to Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” for actor and Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” for actress. “Parasite” won the screenplay prize from the FIPRESCI jury of international film critics.