‘Beanpole,’ ‘Talking About Trees’ Among Palm Springs Film Festival Winners

The Palm Springs Film Festival has announced its juried winners, with “Beanpole” taking the FIPRESCI prize for films in the international feature film Oscar submissions program. The documentary award went to “Talking About Trees.”

Acting prizes went to Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” for actor and Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” for actress. “Parasite” won the screenplay prize from the FIPRESCI jury of international film critics.

The festival, held from January 2-13, screened 192 films from 81 countries.

The New Voices New Visions award for first and second time filmmakers went to “Song Without a Name,” while “Monos” received the Ibero-American Award for films from Latin America, Spain or Portugal.

Other prizes included the local jury award to “Adam,” the Young Cineastes Award to “Corpus Christi,” and the Bridging the Borders award to “Advocate.”

The audience prizes will be announced Sunday.

A complete list of winners follows:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year

Beanpole (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film

Bartosz Bielenia from Corpus Christi (Poland)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film

Helena Zengel from System Crasher (Germany)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:

Parasite (South Korea), Screenwriters Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won

Special Mention: Antigone (Canada), Screenwrier Sophie Deraspe

New Voices/New Visions Award

Song Without A Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León

The Documentary Award

Talking About Trees (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari

Ibero-American Award

Monos (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes.

Special Mention: Workforce (Mexico), Director David Zonana.

Local Jury Award

Adam (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani

Young Cineastes Award

Corpus Christi (Poland), Director Jan Komasa

GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award

Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche

Special Mention: The Australian Dream (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon