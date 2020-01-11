‘Beanpole,’ ‘Talking About Trees’ Among Palm Springs Film Festival Winners

The Palm Springs Film Festival has announced its juried winners, with “Beanpole” taking the FIPRESCI prize for films in the international feature film Oscar submissions program. The documentary award went to “Talking About Trees.”
Acting prizes went to Bartosz Bielenia from “Corpus Christi” for actor and Helena Zengel from “System Crasher” for actress. “Parasite” won the screenplay prize from the FIPRESCI jury of international film critics.
The festival, held from January 2-13, screened 192 films from 81 countries.
The New Voices New Visions award for first and second time filmmakers went to “Song Without a Name,” while “Monos” received the Ibero-American Award for films from Latin America, Spain or Portugal.
Other prizes included the local jury award to “Adam,” the Young Cineastes Award to “Corpus Christi,” and the Bridging the Borders award to “Advocate.”
The audience prizes will be announced Sunday.
A complete list of winners follows:
FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year
Beanpole (Russia), Director Kantemir Balagov
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film
Bartosz Bielenia from Corpus Christi (Poland)
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film
Helena Zengel from System Crasher (Germany)
FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:
Parasite (South Korea), Screenwriters Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won
Special Mention: Antigone (Canada), Screenwrier Sophie Deraspe
New Voices/New Visions Award
Song Without A Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), Director Melina León
The Documentary Award
Talking About Trees (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), Director Suhaib Gasmelbari
Ibero-American Award
Monos (Colombia), Director Alejandro Landes.
Special Mention: Workforce (Mexico), Director David Zonana.
Local Jury Award
Adam (Morocco), Director Maryam Touzani
Young Cineastes Award
Corpus Christi (Poland), Director Jan Komasa
GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award
Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), Director Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche
Special Mention: The Australian Dream (Australia), Director Daniel Gordon