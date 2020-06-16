Oscar-Winning Punkrobot Places ‘Guitar & Drum’ with 9 Story (EXCLUSIVE)

9 Story Distribution International has taken world sales rights to animated TV show “Guitar & Drum,” co-produced by Chile’s Punkrobot Animation Studio, producers of the Academy Award-winning short “Bear Story” and Brazil’s Hype Animation.

A 52-part preschool series, “Guitar & Drum” celebrates diversity following these two musical instruments who, with other instruments, are all best friends. Each instrument has a unique sound, but when they come together they can make a beautiful melody.

“’Guitar & Drum’ is a beautiful series with important messages about inclusivity which we’re thrilled to bring to an international audience,” said 9 Story’s Candice Chambers.

The series is directed by Antonia Herrera and María Elisa Soto-Aguilar.

“Preschool series usually send a positive message and the core of our show is to promote diversity. ‘Guitar & Drum’ has a minimalist aesthetic and technically is really simple and clear so that kids can understand and relate to it,” said Gabriel García at Porto Alegre-based Hype, which produced Brazilian CG-animated hit “Tainá and the Amazon’s Guardians,” nominated at this month’s Quirino Awards in the TV series category.

9 Story Distribution International is the distribution arm of 9 Story Media Group, a content production and distribution company based in Toronto with facilities in Dublin, New York and Bali, among other cities. The company is devoted to kids and family-focused intellectual property, and took the Tribute Award for best distributor of the year at 2018’s Cartoon Forum. Productions include “Tangled: The Series” and “Daniel’s Tiger Neighborhood.”

Based in Santiago de Chile, Pato Escala’s Punkrobot credits take in “Bear Story” and preschool series “The Adventures of Muelín and Perlita.”

Recently, Punkrobot, Hype and Milton Guerrero’s Lima-based Red Animation Studios (“The Adventures of Ugo and Serena the Whale”) launched Los Amigos, a joint venture to build a shared production slate.