Regina King’s ‘One Night in Miami’ to Close Hamptons Film Festival

The 28th edition of the Hamptons International Film Festival will close with Regina King’s feature film directorial debut “One Night in Miami.”

The movie, which held its world premiere on Sept. 7 at the Venice Film Festival, is a fictionalized story of Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke gathering to celebrate Ali’s surprise title win over Sonny Liston.

Leslie Odom Jr., who portrays Cooke in the movie, will participate the festival’s in “A Conversation With…” event.

“We have long admired the work of Regina King — throughout the years she has given phenomenal and groundbreaking performances, and we look forward to being able to now spotlight her craft and skill behind the camera with her directorial debut,” said HIFF artistic director David Nugent.

The film is written by Kemp Powers and based off his 2013 stage play, “One Night in Miami.” Along with Odom, it stars Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge.

The festival will also feature the U.S. Premiere of Nathan Grossman’s documentary “I Am Greta,” which follows environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the East Coast Premiere of Lisa Immordino Vreeland’s documentary “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation;” Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand; and Garrett Bradley’s documentary “Time,” which follow Fox Rich’s campaigning for the release of her husband Rob, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a crime they committed in the early ’90s in a moment of desperation.

HIFF previously announced it would open the 2020 festival on Oct. 8 with the world premiere of the documentary “With Drawn Arms.” The festival is taking place virtually and with drive-in screens.