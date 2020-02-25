Neon Acquires North American Rights to Berlin Film Festival’s ‘Gunda’

Neon has acquired North American rights to “Gunda,” directed by “Aquarela” helmer Viktor Kossakovsky and executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix. The film made its world premiere in the Encounters section of the Berlin Film Festival. It is one of the few films in the festival this year to have closed a U.S. distribution deal so far.

“In ‘Gunda,’ Kossakovsky reminds us that we share our planet with billions of other animals,” according to a statement. “Through encounters with a mother sow (the eponymous Gunda), two ingenious cows, and a scene-stealing, one-legged chicken, Kossakovsky movingly recalibrates our moral universe, reminding us of the inherent value of life and the mystery of all animal consciousness, including our own.”

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon along with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Cinephil is handling international sales.

Anita Rehoff Larsen produced “Gunda” for Sant & Usant; it is a co-production with Louverture Films. Joslyn Barnes and Susan Rockefeller co-produced with Tone Grøttjord-Glenne.

Neon most recently made history with four Academy Award wins for Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” including best picture, director, original screenplay and international feature.