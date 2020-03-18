×

Programmers Team for ‘My Darling Quarantine’ Fundraising Festival

By

Naman's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: My Darling Quarantine Short Film Festival

In the wake of a spate of short film festival cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, several programmers have joined hands to launch a fundraising festival.

“My Darling Quarantine,” an online short film festival set up by programmers from the Tallin Black Nights festival, Cannes, Venice, Berlin and Locarno, went live on the Talking Shorts platform on March 16 and will continue until the current global crisis is resolved.

Every week, seven short films focusing on dystopian themes will bow on the platform, and the audience will vote for best film. Half of the donations collected by the festival will go to medical humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres and the remaining to cultural institutions and workers financially affected by the virus.

Films to be shown during the first week of the festival include Konstantinos Antonopoulos’ “Postcards From The End of the World,” a film where a Greek family has to find a way to get off a secluded island in the Mediterranean when confronted with the unexpected end of the world. The film has had a robust festival run, playing at Sarajevo, Tampere and Winterthur, where it won the audience award in 2019. The “My Darling Quarantine” festival marks its online debut.

The festival is the brainchild of Enrico Vannucci, short film advisor for the Venice Film Festival and programmer for Torino Short Film Market, who is currently quarantined in Italy.

Vannucci said: “Watching all of this situation unfold while sitting in my forced confinement at home, I came up with the idea to create an online short film festival about what is happening now, in order to fundraise money to help the healthcare system stakeholders dealing with the current problem.”

Canceled short film festivals include Go Short – International Short Film Festival Nijmegen, the Glasgow Short Film Festival, Short Waves Festival in Poland and Canada’s Festival Regard.

Popular on Variety

More Artisans

  • Cannes, Berlin Programmers Start Fundraising Short

    Programmers Team for ‘My Darling Quarantine’ Fundraising Festival

    In the wake of a spate of short film festival cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, several programmers have joined hands to launch a fundraising festival. “My Darling Quarantine,” an online short film festival set up by programmers from the Tallin Black Nights festival, Cannes, Venice, Berlin and Locarno, went live on the Talking Shorts [...]

  • The Dark

    Netflix Agrees to Pay Royalties to Creators of German Series in Line With EU Directive

    Netflix has agreed to pay creatives in Germany additional royalties based on the success of its local series productions. The performance-based royalties will be paid to talent working in front and behind the camera on German Netflix series. The payments will be in addition to wages covered by production companies and based on the number [...]

  • Nonprofit Made in Her Image Women

    Made in Her Image Nonprofit Helps Young Women of Color Become Filmmakers

    In only its second year, Made in Her Image — a nonprofit, incubator-based workshop that teaches short filmmaking, start to finish, to girls of color ages 8 to 18 — has given more than 200 prospective filmmakers the chance to see themselves in a profession historically reserved for white males.  “I didn’t look like what [...]

  • Bloodshot (Vin Diesel) in Columbia Pictures'

    'Bloodshot's' David S.F. Wilson Brought Broad VFX Experience to Directing Debut

    Everyone wants a piece of the superhero genre’s oversize box office, which can engender a certain sameness among wannabe blockbusters. But standing out amid the well-defined brands of Marvel and DC is a challenge Sony’s “Bloodshot,” which bows in theaters March 13, met with a high-energy, realism-based approach to its 1,500 visual-effects shots. First-time feature [...]

  • Sorry We Missed You Film

    Casting Director Breaks Down How She Assembles Unique Casts for Ken Loach Films

    For Kahleen Crawford, casting director for BBC and HBO series “His Dark Materials,” being successful at her job requires a gut instinct mixed with a bit of magic. “A lot of it is psychology,” she says. “You have to apply different parts of your skill set to different people in different projects.” Crawford has often [...]

  • First Cow Movie 2020

    How 'First Cow' Costume Designer, DP Helped Craft a Well-Worn Look

    Kelly Reichardt’s signature minimalism permeates “First Cow,” a good-natured friendship tale — enmeshed with a subtle critique of capitalism — set in the mid-19th-century Oregon Territory. Based on Jonathan Raymond’s novel “The Half-Life,” the adaptation follows John Magaro’s recluse chef Cookie and Orion Lee’s immigrant runaway King Lu, two dreamers who launch a mischievously lucrative [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad