Luca Guadagnino to Chair San Sebastian Film Festival’s Official Jury

One of the major figures at this year’s Venice Film Festival, Academy Award-nominated “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino will serve as president of the main competition official jury at Spain’s 68th San Sebastian Festival.

The announcement comes as Guadagnino world premieres two films at Venice: the doc feature “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams,” about extraordinary Italian luxury shoe designer-entrepreneur Salvatore Ferragamo, and a more personal 122-minute short “Fiori, Fiori, Fiori,” in which Guadagnino looks up childhood friends to see how they’re faring during COVID-19.

At San Sebastian, Guadagnino will also be on double duty as he will also present out of the competition the world premiere of his series “We Are What We Are,” an HBO/Sky Italia production sold by Fremantle.

Acclaimed for his often glamorous movies directed with a high-style, and set in glorious locations and featuring marvelous houses – Guadagnino nevertheless maintains he has no style, and professes his early obsession with genre movies.

Guadagnino will be joined by two other cineasts of wide-ranging tastes – Mexico’s writer-director-producer Michel Franco, who world premieres next week at Venice his by-a-large-margin biggest movie to date, survival thriller come Mexican disaster movie “New Order”; and Marisa Fernández Armenteros, who has helped spearhead Mediapro’s entry into movie production over the last two decades on movies that range from Patricio Guzmán’s documentary “The Pearl Button” to Fernando León’s social issue war movie “A Perfect Day” to Woody Allen titles culminating in his latest movie, “Rifkin’s Festival,” which opens the San Sebastian Festival this year on Sept. 18.

Swedish-born and Spain-based costume designer Lena Mossum, whose credits include Ken Loach’s “Carla’s Song” and David Trueba’s “Bienvenido a casa,” currently rounds up an official jury that will shortly add a fifth member, the San Sebastian Festival announced Friday, also confirming members of another six juries.

These feature Spanish director Belen Funés (“A Thief’s Daughter”) who heads up San Sebastian’s main sidebar, its New Directors competition; and acclaimed Guatemalan writer-director Jayro Bustamante (“Ixcanul,” “The Weeping Woman”).

One notable jury, of San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, will feature New Colombian Cinema founding father, director Jhonny Hendrix; Russian-born and France-raised Nadia Turincev, producer of the Academy Award-nominated “The Insult,” as well as “Raw” and “Mimosas”; and Olmo Figueredo, producer of 2019 San Sebastian Festival smash hit “The Endless Trench” and Movistar Plus-Studiocanal original series “On Death Row.”

The San Sebastian Film Festival, the biggest film event in the Spanish-speaking world, runs Sept. 18-26.

Official Selection Jury Members

Luca Guadagnino, Italy

Marisa Fernández Armenteros, Spain

Michel Franco, Mexico

Lena Mossum, Sweden

Kutxabank-New Directors Award Jury

Belén Funes, Spain

Aistė Diržiūtė, Lithuania

Ariel Schweitzer, Israel

Horizontes Award Jury

Jayro Bustamante, Guatemala

Celia Rico, Spain

Valérie Delpierre, Monaco

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award Jury

Pucho, Spain

Carlos Rodríguez Ríos, Spain

Irizar Basque Film Award Jury

Maider Oleaga, Spain

Irati Crespo, Spain

Diego Soto Ortiz, Spain

Nest Jury

Francy Fabritz, Germany

Tomás Paula Marques, Portugal

Viktor van der Valk, Iceland

Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum Jury

Jhonny Hendrix Hinestroza, Colombia

Nadia Turincev, Russia

Olmo Figueredo, Spain