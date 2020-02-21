×

Key Polish Films at European Film Market 2020

By
Variety Staff

Other People
Director: Aleksandra Terpińska
Producers: Warner Bros. Pictures, Madants, Alcatraz Films
A musical drama about the relationship between a young man from the projects with dreams of becoming a hip-hop star, and a 40-year-old woman living in a gated community, both trying to escape from the loneliness and apathy of everyday life.
Sales: TBA
 
The Hater
Director: Jan Komasa
Producers: Naima Film, dFlights, TVN, Canal Plus Polska, Coloroffon
Oscar-nominee Komasa returns
with the story of a man who ignores his conscience to work for a marketing firm that tasks him with destroying the image of a fast-rising politician, all the
while involving him more deeply in a dangerous game. 
Sales: TBA

Salt Lake 
Director: Kasia Rosłaniec
Producer: Mañana
Sixty-year-old Helena feels like her husband’s property, but as parts of her life unravel and a modeling opportunity arrives on her doorstep, she opens herself up to new experiences. Selected for the Berlinale Co-Production Market.
Sales: TBA

Anxiety 
Director: Sławomir Fabicki 
Producers: Apple Film, Rohfilm Factory, Climax Film
An emotional tale of sisterly love by the Oscar-nominated Fabicki, about two sisters on a journey that takes a dramatic turn when one is revealed to be terminally ill.
Sales: TBA
  
Leave No Traces
Director: Jan P. Matuszyński
Producers: Aurum Film, Canal Plus Polska, Background Films 
Based on real-life events in 1980s Warsaw about a young man who witnesses the fatal beating of his friend by the police, and must stand up to the full force of the communist regime in order to testify about the killing in court.
Sales: New Europe Film Sales
 
Lipstick on the Glass
Director: Kuba Czekaj
Producers: Centrala Film, Indi Film
A dystopian vision of reality in which a woman is induced to abandon her gangster husband to join a feminist sect. A story about the right to self-determination and female identity, still suppressed in the modern world.  
Sales: TBA
 
White Courage
Directors: Marcin Koszałka
Producer: Balapolis
On the eve of WWII,
a mysterious anthropologist and mountaineer encourages a group of highlanders to collaborate with the Germans, a decision that will put two brothers on opposite sides of the bloody conflict. 
Sales: TBA

Wonder Zenia 
Director: Małgorzata Szumowska
Producers: Lava Films, Match Factory Prods.
The story of an industrious Ukrainian migrant worker who makes house calls
as a masseur to the needy and aspirational residents of a middle-class gated community, becoming a guru, confessor and object of lust to his clients. From the two-time Berlin Silver Bear winner.
Sales: The Match Factory
 
Sweat
Director: Magnus von Horn
Producer: Lava Films
Three days in the life of a fitness instructor and social media celebrity who, despite hundreds of thousands of followers and legions of loyal admirers, lacks real intimacy in her life.
Sales: New Europe Film Sales

