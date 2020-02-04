Kenneth Lonergan, Bérénice Bejo, Annemarie Jacir Join Berlin Jury

American playwright and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan, “The Artist” star Bérénice Bejo and Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir will serve on the International Jury of the Berlin Film Festival.

The other jury members are German producer Bettina Brokemper, Italian actor Luca Marinelli, and programmer, film critic and director Kleber Mendonça Filho from Brazil. As previously reported actor Jeremy Irons will head the jury.

More to follow.