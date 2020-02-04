Kenneth Lonergan, Bérénice Bejo, Annemarie Jacir Join Berlin Jury

American playwright and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan, “The Artist” star Bérénice Bejo and Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir will serve on the International Jury of the Berlin Film Festival.
The other jury members are German producer Bettina Brokemper, Italian actor Luca Marinelli, and programmer, film critic and director Kleber Mendonça Filho from Brazil. As previously reported actor Jeremy Irons will head the jury.
British comedian and actor Matt Lucas will voice the lead role in “Molesworth,” an animated film adaptation of the best-selling series of boarding school books written by Geoffrey Willans and illustrated by Ronald Searle. Lupus Films and Melusine Productions, the producers behind the acclaimed animated feature “Ethel & Ernest,” will team up with Uli Meyer [...]
Ian Bonhôte, a double BAFTA nominee for the feature documentary “McQueen,” has attached as the director on narrative feature “Faithfull,” about the singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull. Altitude has acquired worldwide sales rights. As previously reported, Lucy Boynton, who played Mary Austin in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and appears in Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” for Netflix, stars as Faithfull. [...]
For female filmmakers in the industry, this year’s round of Oscar nominations – in which acclaimed female-helmed films such as “Hustlers” and “The Farewell” were shut out in place of male-directed Best Picture nominees predominantly centred on stories of white men – told a frustratingly familiar story. But in the Academy’s non-fiction branch, a different [...]
Some movie stars level a kind of divinity that transcends personal preference — woe betide the dissenter who openly finds Audrey Hepburn cloying, or Cary Grant less than charming. That Bruce Lee had long ascended to that level of iron-clad cool was underlined by the biggest popular quibble with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” [...]
For many the 1990s were the Age of Irony, with hipster cultural touchstones like Spy magazine and the TV show “Strangers With Candy” helping make snark the preferred flavor of the day. “The Simpsons” was also a big player in that area, yet arguably no cartoon series before had been quite so postmodern as “The [...]
Fear of the spread of the coronavirus that is sweeping China has begun to contaminate the film industry in South Korea. Box office between Friday and Sunday dropped by 70% compared to last week’s 4-day holiday weekend and by 30% compared with the weekend before that. Though the virus may only be partly responsible. “We [...]
In today’s film news roundup, Nicolas Cage’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and indie drama “Shooting Heroin” get release dates, the “Big Fur” documentary finds distribution and Ezra Miller forms a production company. RELEASE DATES Lionsgate has dated the Nicolas Cage movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” for March 19, 2021. Tom Gormican is [...]