×

Johnny Depp on ‘Power of the Small’ at Launch of ‘Minamata’ at Berlin Film Festival

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Johnny Depp arrives for the 'Minamata' photocall during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 21 February 2020. The movie is presented in the Berlinale Special section at the Berlinale that runs from 20 February to 01 March 2020.Minamata - Photocall - 70th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 21 Feb 2020
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

Johnny Depp arrived at the Berlin Film Festival Friday to support the film “Minamata,” in which he plays celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

In the film, based on real events, Smith is pitted against a powerful corporation responsible for poisoning with mercury the people of Minamata in Japan in 1971. Directed by Andrew Levitas, the film also stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, Bill Nighy and Jun Kunimura.

Depp said he had a “strange fascination” with Smith and his photography, which was enhanced when he “read about his life and what he went through, and experienced, and what he sacrificed.”

Asked about the political responsibility of actors, he said: “All people, all of us, are faced with huge monolithic-sized problems at times in our lives.”  He referred to “the power of the small” when confronted with such “monumental” issues, whether they are environmental, social or political. “Just keep chipping away, little by little, and that problem will be toppled,” he said. “We are specks of dust; we are the small.”

Also in Berlin were Minami, playing Aileen, who persuades the burned-out Smith – an alcoholic and amphetamines addict – to take on one last assignment; Nighy, who plays Bob Hayes, the editor of Life Magazine, Smith’s long-suffering employer; and Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays local activist Mitsuo Yamazaki.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Johnny Depp arrives for the 'Minamata'

    Johnny Depp on 'Power of the Small' at Launch of 'Minamata' at Berlin Film Festival

    Johnny Depp arrived at the Berlin Film Festival Friday to support the film “Minamata,” in which he plays celebrated war photographer W. Eugene Smith. In the film, based on real events, Smith is pitted against a powerful corporation responsible for poisoning with mercury the people of Minamata in Japan in 1971. Directed by Andrew Levitas, [...]

  • "Last Film Show"

    Berlin: Orange Studio Launches 'The Last Film Show,' 'Old Fashioned, 'Love Song For Tough Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Under the new leadership of industry veteran Kristina Zimmermann, Orange Studio, the film/TV division of the French telco group Orange, is launching three new projects at Berlin’s European Film Market: “Last Film Show,” “Old Fashioned” and “Love Song for Tough Guys.” Directed by Pan Nalin (“Samsara”), “Last Film Show” follows Samay, a 9-year-old boy living [...]

  • Bootlegger

    Best Friend Forever Acquires Cannes' Cinefondation Prizewinning 'Bootlegger' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired international sales rights to Caroline Monnet’s feature debut “Bootlegger” which won best screenplay at Cannes’ Cinefondation in 2017. A well-known contemporary artist, Monnet has shed light on Indigenous identity and has debunked stereotypes through her works, which have been shown at the Whitney Biennial in New York, Palais [...]

  • Greed

    'Greed': Film Review

    I’ve got this friend who makes his own clothes. Not the generic kind cut from dowdy prairie-dress patterns, but chic, design-it-yourself garments that look better than most anything you’d find on a ready-to-wear rack. I figure he’s the only person I know who’s not guilty of contributing to the kind of sweatshop misery writer-director Michael [...]

  • Rumba

    Gaumont Reteams With Franck Dubosc on 'Rumba Therapy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont is reteaming with actor-turned-director Franck Dubosc on another comedy: “Rumba Therapy” follows his hit 2018 pic “Rolling to You,” which was one of the highest-grossing films in France and abroad. “Rumba Therapy” stars Dubosc as a man in his 50s who lives alone after having abandoned his wife and baby decades earlier. He sets [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad