Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie Re-Teaming on Spy Thriller ‘Five Eyes’

Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie are re-teaming on the spy thriller “Five Eyes” for Miramax.

Statham will portray an agent recruited by global intelligence alliance “Five Eyes” to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapon that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with a high-tech CIA expert, he sets off on a globe-trotting mission to infiltrate a billionaire arms broker.

Principal photography is set to commence in October in Europe.

Ritchie and Statham previously collaborated on “Cash Truck,” and British actioners “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” and “Snatch.” Ritchie will direct and produce “Five Eyes” from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce.

STXfilms will distribute directly in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland, and STXinternational will launch sales to foreign buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, which launches on Sept. 10. STXfilms handled rights on Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen,” which grossed $115 million at the worldwide box office.

“Five Eyes” will be produced by Bill Block for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and brokered the U.S., U.K. and Ireland distribution deal.

Statham starred in 2018’s actioner “The Meg,” and alongside Dwayne Johnson in the “Fast and Furious” spinoff, “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has topped $750 million at the global box office.

Statham’s deal was negotiated by Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Ritchie was represented on the deal by CAA and attorney Matt Saver.