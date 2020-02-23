Italy’s True Colours Scores Slew of Early EFM Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

×

Italy's True Colours Scores Slew of Early EFM Sales

Nick Vivarelli

Italian sales company True Colours has scored multiple sales at the EFM on several titles including Christmas comedy “Once Upon a Time in Bethlehem,” which was Italy’s top-grossing domestic title in 2019.

“Bethlehem,” which scored roughly $17 million domestically, toplines comic duo Ficarra and Picone as a thief and a priest who time-travel to Palestine in the year of Jesus’ birth. It has sold to Hungarian distributor RTL, to Russian company Pilotkino and to Palace Film for Australia and New Zealand.

Palace Film also picked up director Guido Chiesa’s comedy “Say It Loud,” about a severely stressed 40-year-old named Giulia, who gets a life coach and starts venting her anger incessantly. Pic will be released in Italy by Medusa in March.

True Colours also sold rom-com “A Bookshop in Paris,” directed by Sergio Castellitto — who also stars alongside Berenice Bejo — to Stars Media for former Yugoslavia territories and to Andrews Film for Taiwan.

“Superheroes,” the latest film by Paolo Genovese, whose “Perfect Strangers” travelled worldwide and spawned many remakes, went to Aurora Film for Poland, to Nachshon for Israel and Star Media for former Yugoslavia.

According to the synopsis Genovese’s new pic is a sentimental dramedy that asks the question: “what kinds of superpowers must a couple have to stick together as time goes by?”

At the EFM True Colours also inked deals for Alessandro Siani’s “The Most Beautiful Day in the World,” about the bond between a music hall manager and a very special kid. Siani’s pic went to Sun Distribution for Latin America and Palace for Australia and New Zealand. HBO Europe picked up Nunzia De Stefano’s Neapolitan drama “Nevia,” while Leonardo D’Agostini’s soccer dramedy “The Champion” went to Solerosso for Spain, and period comedy “The King’s Musketeers” was sold to Russia’s Exponenta Film.

 

 

 

