Variety’s Guadalajara Digital Spotlight: Jalisco’s Capital Welcomes Mexican Film and TV Industries

This week, Variety published a digital Guadalajara Film Festival Spotlight, diving into one of Mexico’s most important market and festival events, rescheduled and reorganized after it was forced to cancel in March.

FICG 35.2, as it was playfully dubbed, hosted the first-ever Un Festival Mexicano, offering a platform to other events which were canceled or forced online throughout the year. Participating were representatives and films from Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal’s itinerant documentary festival Ambulante, DocsMX, and the Los Cabos, Guanajuato and Monterrey film festivals in an unprecedented union of some of Mexico’s most important and well-established cultural events.

In another first, Guadalajara’s industry section hosted Episode 0, a TV dedicated competitive forum giving project teams an opportunity to network and vie for prizes.

