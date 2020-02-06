Dominique Green to Head Dinard Film Festival

Dominique Green, a veteran of both the French and British film industries, has been appointed artistic director of the Dinard Film Festival, a festival in Brittany, northwestern France that showcases films from the U.K.

Green’s early career involved distribution, exhibition and festivals and a sting at Virgin Films. Twelve years based in Paris saw her as artistic consultant at TF1 and head of development at StudioCanal. She also tutored at The Media Business School in Spain and lectured at the Paris film school, EICAR.

She returned to London to become MD of the legendary photo agency Magnum Photos and has continued to work between London and Paris, teaching at the National Film and Television School in the U.K. and as consultant to the American Center for Art and Culture in Paris.

“The town of Dinard is very happy with the appointment of Dominique Green. Beyond (Green’s) many and precious skills, the choice of a British national sends a strong signal to our neighbors across the Channel to remind us that in Dinard, Brexit does not exist,” Mayor of Dinard, Jean-Claude Mahé, said.

“The Dinard festival must remain this cultural bridge over the sea because the love story between Dinard and the British world is so old that it will surely not end in 2020.”

“This beloved festival for thirty years has linked the town of Dinard with British cinema. I look forward to playing my part in its future development,” said Green. The next edition runs Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2020.