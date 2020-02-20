Berlin: Dogwoof Boards ‘Max Richter’s Sleep’ Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based distributor Dogwoof and music films specialist Eagle Rock have partnered on international sales for the Natalie Johns-directed “Max Richter’s Sleep.”

The film follows the ground-breaking British-born German composer — who rose to prominence with the Golden Globe-winning “Waltz with Bashir” and whose credits include “Ad Astra” and “Shutter Island” — as he created his landmark eight-hour nocturnal album “Sleep.”

Centred on Richter’s open-air concert in Los Angeles, as well as footage from Berlin, Sydney and Paris, the film examines his life and process. The project includes personal reflections from the composer, as well as visual archive from his long-term creative partner, the BAFTA-winning filmmaker Yulia Mahr, the co-architect of “Sleep.”

Dogwoof will take world rights except for Eastern Europe, while the businesses will co-rep North America. Dogwoof will also handle a U.K. theatrical release for the film later this year.

Eagle Rock will handle sales for France, Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and the Baltics, Benelux, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The film was produced by Eagle Rock Films in association with Deutsche Grammophon, JA Films and Globe Productions. Producers include Julie Jakobek, Yulia Mahr, Oualid Mouaness and Stefan Demetriou.

Dogwoof will screen the film to buyers at EFM.