Central and Eastern European Films Playing at the Berlinale

“Charlatan”

Director: Agnieszka Holland

The true story of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who enjoyed protection under the Nazis and the Communists, but then fell from favor.

Sales: Films Boutique

Berlinale Special Gala

“The Earth Is Blue as an Orange”

Director: Iryna Tsilyk

Budding cinematographer Myroslava lives in the middle of the Ukraine war zone. She sets out to make a film with her family, one that can offer them new perspectives, in

this documentary.

Sales: CAT&Docs

Generation 14plus

“The Exit of the Trains”

Directors: Radu Jude,

Adrian Cioflanca

This documentary follows an atrocity against Jews in 1941 in which the majority of the perpetrators were Romanian.

Sales: MicroFilm

Forum

“FREM”

Director: Viera Cakanyova

This doc is an unsettling poetic reflection on our view of the natural world, and the limits of anthropocentric thinking.

Sales: Hypermarket Film

Forum

“Kill It and Leave This Town”

Director: Mariusz Wilczynski

A visually powerful labyrinth of memories and feelings, this animated autobiography is an irreverent and uninhibited journey through personal and collective memory.

Sales: Bombonierka

Encounters

“Malmkrog”

Director: Cristi Puiu

Guests at the mansion of man of the world Nikolai discuss death, the Antichrist, history and rule, progress and morality.

Sales: Shellac

Encounters

“Mare”

Director: Andrea Staka

Mare looks after her family on a shoestring budget, but it’s not just material things she is lacking. When a chance encounter rekindles her libido, she does not hold back.

Sales: Be for Films

Panorama

“Nomera” (Numbers)

Directors: Oleg Sentsov, Akhtem Seitablaiev

Ten figures walk around in

a circle. All they have is a

number. The “Great Zero”

monitors them.

Sales: Latido Films

Berlinale Special

“Otac” (Father)

Director: Srdan Golubovic

Nikola’s children are taken away from him after social services decide that he is too poor to provide them with a decent living environment.

He sets off on foot to lodge a complaint in Belgrade, Serbia.

Sales: The Match Factory

Panorama

“Servants”

Director: Ivan Ostrochovsky

Two young seminarians have to decide whether to remain faithful to their vocation and idealism or to bow to pressure from the secret police.

Sales: Loco Films

Encounters

“Uppercase Print”

Director: Radu Jude

In 1981, a teenager scribbles anti-Nicolae Ceaușescu

slogans on the walls of buildings. The Securitate’s investigation of the case and its surveillance records reveal the regime’s repressive nature.

Sales: Best Friend Forever

Forum