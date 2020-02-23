×

Central and Eastern European Films Playing at the Berlinale

By
Variety Staff

Servants Central and Eastern European Cinema
Charlatan
Director: Agnieszka Holland
The true story of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who enjoyed protection under the Nazis and the Communists, but then fell from favor.
Sales: Films Boutique
Berlinale Special Gala

“The Earth Is Blue as an Orange”
Director: Iryna Tsilyk
Budding cinematographer Myroslava lives in the middle of the Ukraine war zone. She sets out to make a film with her family, one that can offer them new perspectives, in
this documentary.
Sales: CAT&Docs 
Generation 14plus

“The Exit of the Trains”
Directors: Radu Jude,
Adrian Cioflanca
This documentary follows an atrocity against Jews in 1941 in which the majority of the perpetrators were Romanian.
Sales: MicroFilm
Forum

“FREM”
Director: Viera Cakanyova
This doc is an unsettling poetic reflection on our view of the natural world, and the limits of anthropocentric thinking.
Sales: Hypermarket Film
Forum

“Kill It and Leave This Town”
Director: Mariusz Wilczynski
A visually powerful labyrinth of memories and feelings, this animated autobiography is an irreverent and uninhibited journey through personal and collective memory.
Sales: Bombonierka
Encounters

“Malmkrog”
Director: Cristi Puiu
Guests at the mansion of man of the world Nikolai discuss death, the Antichrist, history and rule, progress and morality.
Sales: Shellac
Encounters

“Mare”
Director: Andrea Staka
Mare looks after her family on a shoestring budget, but it’s not just material things she is lacking. When a chance encounter rekindles her libido, she does not hold back.
Sales: Be for Films
Panorama

“Nomera” (Numbers)
Directors: Oleg Sentsov, Akhtem Seitablaiev
Ten figures walk around in
a circle. All they have is a
number. The “Great Zero”
monitors them.
Sales: Latido Films
Berlinale Special

Otac” (Father)
Director: Srdan Golubovic
Nikola’s children are taken away from him after social services decide that he is too poor to provide them with a decent living environment.
He sets off on foot to lodge a complaint in Belgrade, Serbia.
Sales: The Match Factory
Panorama

“Servants”
Director: Ivan Ostrochovsky
Two young seminarians have to decide whether to remain faithful to their vocation and idealism or to bow to pressure from the secret police.
Sales: Loco Films
Encounters

“Uppercase Print”
Director: Radu Jude
In 1981, a teenager scribbles anti-Nicolae Ceaușescu
slogans on the walls of buildings. The Securitate’s investigation of the case and its surveillance records reveal the regime’s repressive nature.
Sales: Best Friend Forever
Forum

