×

Vivo Film, at Berlin With Abel Ferrara’s ‘Siberia,’ Set For New Laura Bispuri (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Abel Ferrara's Siberia
CREDIT: Courtesy Filmitalia

Vivo Film, the Italian shingle at Berlin with Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia,” has a robust slate in various stages including the next drama by Laura Bispuri, whose “Sworn Virgin” and “Daughter of Mine” both launched from the Berlinale.

Bispuri later this year will shoot her third feature, which is currently titled “Di Lotta e D’Amore” (“Of Battle and Love”), a love story between two teen girls set against the backdrop of squatters’ houses and other spaces occupied by both Italians and immigrants on Rome’s outskirts. She is working with her regular writer Laura Manieri.  

The Rome-based indie headed by Marta Donzelli and Gregorio Paonessa — which has the distinction of being the Italian company that landed the most Berlin lineup slots in recent years — has several other new pics by emerging Italian directors in the pipeline. 

They include:

“Miss Marx” — Susanna Nicchiarelli, whose “Nico, 1988,” about the late German chanteuse who sang with the Velvet Underground won best film in the 2017 Venice Film Festival’s Horizons, is in post on this tale of Karl Marx’s youngest daughter, Eleanor, played by Romola Garai. Eleanor was an activist, translator and writer, and one the first women to approach the themes of feminism and socialism and who was swept up in a tragic love story. The English-language costumer, partly shot at Rome’s Cinecittà studios, is expected to soon surface on the festival circuit. Celluloid Dreams is selling.

“Non Mi Uccidere”Andrea De Sica, who directed Netflix’s teen series “Baby,” is set to start shooting in April on this horror film with a teen romancer twist about a 19-year-old named Mirta, who, with her older lover, Robin, dies of a drug overdose. She then recovers alone to find out that in order to continue living, and cherishing the memory of Robin’s love, she must eat living humans. The film, title of which translates as “Don’t Kill Me,” is based on books by late cult author Chiara Palazzolo that have potential for a trilogy. De Sica has been working on the screenplay with the same collective of young Italian screenwriters, called the Grams, who created “Baby,” and with veteran Italian writer and producer Gianni Romoli. Casting is being kept under wraps.

Popular on Variety

“Welcome Venice”Andrea Segre (“Li and the Poet”) will shoot this Venice-set drama about two Venetian brothers who come into conflict over the use of their family home — one wants to turn it into a bed-and-breakfast to exploit tourism. The film will show “a totally unexplored side of Venice,” said Paonessa. Vivo Film is co-producing alongside Iole film, which is the lead producer.

More Film

  • There is no Evil

    Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof on His 'There is no Evil' As 'Resistance,' Exclusive Trailer

    Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof, whose sixth feature “There is no Evil” screens in competition at the Berlinale, is one of his country’s most prominent directors even though none of his films have screened in Iran where they are banned. In 2011, the year he won two prizes at Cannes with his censorship-themed “Goodbye,” Rasoulof was sentenced [...]

  • DIEGO-SUAREZ-PABLO-CRUZ-ENRIQUE-LOPEZ-LAVIGNE

    Pablo Cruz, Enrique Lopez Lavigne, Diego Suarez Chialvo Launch El Estudio (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Intl. Prods. and El Estudio, a major new independent production player in the Spanish-speaking world, are teaming to produce a Mexican version of breakout Cuban feature “Juan of the Dead,” with Emilio Portés directing. Chronicling a U.S. zombie invasion of Mexico, the remake marks one in a strong first slate of titles from [...]

  • Lee Byung-hun, Song Kang-ho, and Jeon

    ‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho To Lead Stellar Cast of ‘Emergency Declaration’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Parasite” star Song Kang-ho will head the cast of airborne disaster action move “Emergency Declaration.” Jeon Do-yeon and Lee Byung-hun co-star, making “Declaration” one of the powerful casts ever assembled in a Korean movie. The film is in pre-production and aiming for an end-of-year release. Leading studio Showbox will begin pre-sales during this week’s European [...]

  • Abel Ferrara's Siberia

    Vivo Film, at Berlin With Abel Ferrara's 'Siberia,' Set For New Laura Bispuri (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vivo Film, the Italian shingle at Berlin with Abel Ferrara’s “Siberia,” has a robust slate in various stages including the next drama by Laura Bispuri, whose “Sworn Virgin” and “Daughter of Mine” both launched from the Berlinale. Bispuri later this year will shoot her third feature, which is currently titled “Di Lotta e D’Amore” (“Of [...]

  • Heavens: The Boy and his Robot

    Singapore's Rich Ho Hatches 'Heavens' Robot Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singaporean composer Rich Ho Kok Tai makes his feature film directorial debut with “Heavens: The Boy and His Robot,” a sci-fi project about the relationship between a young pilot and his humanoid companion. Ho, who wrote, directed and produced, was previously a member of the 2008 edition of the Berlin Film Festival’s Talent Campus. Co-written [...]

  • Hamza Haq, Douglas Booth, Margaret Qualley,

    Berlin Film Festival Opens With 'My Salinger Year,' Subdued Atmosphere

    The 70th Berlin Film Festival got off to a subdued and somber start on Thursday after news of a racially motivated mass shooting Wednesday night in the German city of Hanau rocked the country. “I wanted to say something about the 70th anniversary of the Berlinale, but events in Hanau hit us all hard,” said [...]

  • Brazilian Cinema Opens up to African Heritage

    Brazilian Cinema Opens up to African Heritage

    In 2018, just 4% of funding applications for Brazil’s Fundo Sectorial do Audiovisual came from black filmmakers. This year, the two biggest Brazilian movies at Berlin, competition entry “All the Dead Ones” and Panorama player “Shine Your Eyes,” throw sharp focus on Brazil’s majority black community. That’s no coincidence. Brazil has an extraordinary 13 features [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad