Berlin Film Festival Unveils Main Competition Lineup (Live)

The Berlin Film Festival is unveiling its main competition line-up this morning, alongside additional galas.

The 70th edition of the festival marks the first for new artistic director Carlo Chatrian and executive director Mariette Rissenbeek, who are set to discuss the anniversary edition of the fest.

Last week, Berlin revealed that it will open with Philippe Falardeau’s anticipated “My Salinger Year,” headlined by Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley.

