Agnes Gund Documentary ‘Aggie’ Bought by Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired North American rights to Catherine Gund’s documentary “Aggie,” about her mother Agnes “Aggie” Gund, the high-profile art collector and philanthropist.

“Aggie,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, explores the issues of art, race and justice. The elder Gund sold Roy Lichtenstein’s “Masterpiece” in 2017 to launch the $100 million Art for Justice Fund to end mass incarceration. Strand plans for a fall release starting with a launch at Film Forum in New York, followed by a nationwide opening.

The film features “Aggie” in conversation with artists, family and friends including Glenn Ligon, Darren Walker, Teresita Fernandez, Abigail Disney, Rajendra Roy, John Waters and Thelma Golden surrounded by art in her home by artists such as Jasper Johns, Louise Bourgeois, Julie Mehretu, Mark Rothko, Ellsworth Kelly and Kara Walker. The film attempts to focus on the power of art to transform consciousness and inspire social change.

“Agnes’ story is such an inspiration to artists and activists of all fields, and we are thrilled to be able to share this magnificent film with a broad audience and inspire crucial discussions which lead to action,” said Marcus Hu of Strand Releasing.

The film was produced by Catherine Gund and Tanya Selvaratnam through her Gund’s production company Aubin Pictures.

“Strand is the perfect home for ‘Aggie’ because they’re so good with visionary artists and films who, like me and my mother, seek to transport an audience to a more just and gorgeous world, and beyond that, to help create one,” said Catherine Gund.

“Aggie” is the third documentary film by Gund about women in the arts, following “Chavela” (based on the life of the Mexican singer) and “Born to Fly” (centered on choreographer Elizabeth Streb).

Agnes Gund serves as President Emerita of the Museum of Modern Art New York (MoMA) and Chairman of its International Council. She received the National Medal of Arts from President Bill Clinton and was nominated by President Barack Obama as a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Council on the Arts. Most recently Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored her with the first-ever “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award.”

The deal was done between Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and veteran producer’s rep, Sarah Lash.