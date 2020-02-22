×

Oscilloscope Swoops for U.S. Rights to Martin Margiela Feature Doc From Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)

Martin Margiela
Oscilloscope has swooped for U.S. rights to a feature documentary on mysterious fashion designer Martin Margiela from doc specialist Dogwoof.

The elusive Belgian designer, considered the “Banksy of fashion” because he never appears in public, is known for rising in the ranks from Jean Paul Gaultier’s assistant to creative director at Hermes and ultimately to an independent designer with a fashion house of his own.

In the film, Margiela unveils drawings, notes and personal items, providing a glimpse into his vision and career.

In addition to Oscilloscope, the Reiner Holzemer-directed “Martin Margiela: In His Own Worlds” has been sold into Non Stop (Scandinavia), Dalton (Benelux) and Hajunsa (South Korea) for theatrical and home entertainment. Previously announced sales include Uplink (Japan), Pioneer (CIS) and DDDream (China).

Elsewhere, the London-based distributor has also sold “The Queen of Versailles” director Lauren Greenfield’s feature doc “Kingmaker” into German-speaking Europe with Studio Hamburg taking TV and home entertainment rights while Piece of Magic has taken theatrical rights for a cinema release early this summer.

The film centres on the political career of Imelda Marcos, former First Lady of the Philippines, and her family’s fight to return to the political sphere following a 21-year reign beginning in 1965.

Previously announced sales for the documentary include Piece of Magic (Benelux), broadcast-only deals with Channel 8 (Israel), Anticipate (Singapore and Thailand), PTS (Taiwan), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland) and Movistar+ (Spain).

Other titles in Dogwoof’s EFM slate this year include the Hillary Clinton doc series “Hillary” and “Max Richter’s Sleep” on the British-born German composer. Other films include Bao Nguyen’s “Be Water,” Ron Howard’s “Rebuilding Paradise” and Sundance crowd-pleaser “The Mole Agent.”

