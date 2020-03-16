×

Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rihanna Met Gala
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming Met Gala in New York City has been postponed indefinitely.

The event, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was set to take place on May 4. The theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

“The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. Additionally, the CDC advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. In deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,” a museum spokesperson said in a statement.

Vogue editor-in-chief and gala co-chair Anna Wintour also made the announcement on the magazine’s website.

“One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time,” she wrote in a letter that also served as Vogue’s endorsement of Joe Biden for president. “Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled. In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

Wintour’s fellow co-chairs were to include Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Formally called the Costume Institute Gala, the event was started in 1948. It has raised more than $200 million since Wintour became the chairperson of the Institute in 1995.

More Legit

  • Rihanna Met Gala

    Met Gala Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that the upcoming Met Gala in New York City has been postponed indefinitely. The event, an annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was set to take place on May 4. The theme was “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” “The Museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4. [...]

  • Coronavirus: GLAAD to Lose $2 Million

    Coronavirus: GLAAD to Lose $2 Million in Wake of Media Awards Cancellations

    GLAAD could be looking at a loss of $2 million because of the coronavirus outbreak. The LGBTQ media watchdog group announced Monday that its upcoming Media Awards Gala in Los Angeles on April 16 has been canceled. The group is hoping to reschedule for the fall, but it’s still unclear if that will be possible. [...]

  • Endgame review Daniel Radcliffe

    U.K. Theaters Close Doors Following Government Coronavirus Advice

    The U.K.’s leading theaters have closed their doors following government advice issued today for people to avoid public venues. Theater organizations Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and U.K. Theatre said that their member venues will close tonight to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Their members include most of the top theaters, from the National [...]

  • Endgame

    London's Old Vic Pulls Daniel Radcliffe-Starring 'Endgame' As Coronavirus Fears Impact West End

    London’s The Old Vic theater has pulled the Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming-fronted “Endgame” two weeks ahead of its scheduled end as the coronavirus outbreak slowly begins to impact the West End. In a statement released Sunday evening, the 202-year-old institution said, “Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice [...]

  • Yo-Yo Ma and Lizzo Twitter Instagram

    How Celebrities Are Trying to Help You Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety

    Finding a little inner peace might seem all but impossible amidst the current state of quarantines, cancellations and an overwhelming sense of anxiety spurred by coronavirus pandemic. But even on the darkest of days a little bit of art can shine like a beacon of connection, lifting spirits and bringing joy. If you’ve heard the [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops Never Before Heard 'Hamilton' Song

    Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to conjure a reason to find joy in a day of unrelentingly sad news. On Thursday, the creator of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton” released a never-before-heard demo track that he wrote — and cut — from the show that he says director Thomas Kail hasn’t even heard. The song features [...]

  • 'West Side Story' musical marquee on

    Broadway Goes Dark Amid Coronavirus Concerns

    Despite efforts to keep doors open amid a growing public health crisis, Broadway theaters in New York City are going dark starting March 12 at 5 p.m. because of coronavirus. N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo restricted gatherings with more than 500 people, except schools, hospitals and mass transit, effective March 13. Citing the governor’s directive, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad