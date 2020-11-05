Harry Styles and Billie Eilish to Appear in New Gucci Film Series Co-Directed by Gus Van Sant

Gucci and Gus Van Sant’s collaboration is now official — and it features appearances by Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Gucci announced Thursday morning that it will present its upcoming collection “Ouverture of Something that Never Ended” as a seven-part film series of the same name co-directed by creative director Alessandro Michele and Van Sant. The series will premiere during GucciFest from Nov. 16-22.

Shot in Rome, the series stars actor Silvia Calderoni as she encounters international stars, including Styles, Eilish, Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks, Sasha Waltz and Florence Welch.

“The presentation of the new collection is a joyful and irregular new tale, no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality, closer to [Michele’s] expressive call and told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms,” Gucci said in a press release announcing “Ouverture.”

GucciFest, which will broadcast on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci’s YouTube channel and GucciFest.com, will also include fashion films featuring the work of 15 independent designers: Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, Jordan Luca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier and Gareth Wrighton.

Gucci hinted at the Van Sant collaboration on Oct. 28 when it posted a drawing by the director on its Instagram with a caption reading, “Impressions of Rome” along with the hashtag #GucciOuverture. Gucci also posted a Polaroid of Van Sant and Michele sitting on a sofa together.

At the time, Gucci told WWD, that it was working on “a collaboration with Gus Van Sant on a project that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.”