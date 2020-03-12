Directors Guild of America Limiting Meetings Due to Coronavirus

The Directors Guild of America has announced it has cancelled non-critical group meetings and will limit or cancel future events due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The situation is quickly evolving, and we will continue to re-assess plans and communicate accordingly,” the DGA said in a message to members on its web site on Wednesday.

The DGA, which represents more than 18,000 members, said it has assembled a rapid response team to closely monitor the crisis. It also has been in contact with employers about their current practices amid the current epidemic.

“As always, your Guild is here to advocate for you,” the DGA said. “We’ve outreached to industry employers to be kept apprised of their production and safety plans and policies. It is expected that all productions and workplaces should incorporate the latest guidance from the CDC, state and local authorities in order to minimize the possibility of virus transmission. These currently include: policies to ensure employees stay home when sick or exposed to others who have the virus; and appropriate steps regarding travel to and from high-risk areas.”

The DGA also said it has also implemented staff policies instituting the CDC, state and local recommendations and adopted heightened building maintenance measures in its Los Angeles and New York headquarters offices — including additional janitorial staff for regular disinfecting of high-touch surfaces as well as conference rooms and theaters before and following meetings and screenings; and ample availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes for workspaces; and new messenger and delivery protocols.

“If individuals come to the DGA and appear unwell, they will be asked to leave,” the DGA said. “Individuals who have traveled to the CDC’s list of Level 2 or 3 countries in the past 14 days are prohibited from entering the building at this time. If individuals have been exposed to someone sick with Coronavirus, or are exhibiting flu-like symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, they are prohibited from entering the building at this time.”

The Writers Guild of America West said Wednesday it was suspending “non-essential” member meetings and events after calling off a membership meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at the Hollywood Palladium as a precaution against the coronavirus. SAG-AFTRA said Monday it had suspended all in-person union meetings to help stop the spread of the virus.