BAFTA in Talks to Make Awards Season Films and TV Available Online

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is looking at means of supporting members who are facing the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a memo sent to members on Wednesday from BAFTA chair Dame Pippa Harris and chief executive Amanda Berry, the Academy said it is looking to make available film and television content from last year’s awards season online.

The Academy said it is also in advanced discussions with studios and distributors in the hope of moving the screening program online.

Also addressed was the cost of membership fees going forward.

“We know that many of you have urgent concerns about your livelihoods,” said the memo. “We are aware that membership fees will be a concern for some members at this time, and we are looking at how we can best support those of you who are undergoing financial hardship while we continue to support BAFTA’s functions as a charity.”

It is not yet clear, however, what the organization’s ultimate plans will be regarding fees, which cost £495 ($588) for a general 2019/2020 membership.

Winners of the BAFTA Games Awards will be announced online-only as scheduled on April 2. The latest edition of the BAFTA Rocliffe new writing competition is now open for entries and more incentives will be launched in the coming weeks.

“While we adapt to new ways of working — and indeed living — this is a time for us to be at our most creative, and to use our skills and expertise to stay engaged,” BAFTA said.

As previously announced, the British Academy Television Craft Awards and the British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for April 26 and May 17 respectively, have been postponed until later in the year.