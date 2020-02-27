Roman Polanski Pulls Out of France’s Cesar Awards

Embattled director Roman Polanski has confirmed to the AFP that he will not be attending the Cesar Awards on Friday.

The filmmaker’s latest feature “An Officer and a Spy” was nominated for 12 gongs this year, sparking outrage from French feminist groups and ultimately leading the 21-member board of the Association for the Promotion of Cinema – the organization that oversees the Cesar Academy – to resign en masse following criticism of the board’s opaque practices and boy’s club atmosphere.

On Thursday afternoon, the director released a statement, saying, “For several days, people have asked me this question: Will I or won’t I attend the Cesar ceremony? The question I ask in turn is this: How could I?”

“The way the night will unfold, we already know in advance,” he continued. “Activists have already threatened me with a public lynching, Some have announced protests in front of the Salle Pleyel. Others intend to make it a platform to denounce (the) governing body. It promises to look more like a symposium than a celebration of cinema.”

Polanski said he was skipping the ceremony in order to protect his team as well as his wife and children, who “have been made to suffer injuries and affronts.”

More to come.