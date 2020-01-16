Netflix Hires Director Nils Boekamp As It Expands Berlin Office (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has hired director Nils Boekamp to oversee documentary for the German-speaking market out of Berlin, as the streaming giant’s German ambitions gather pace.

A spokesperson confirmed to Variety that Boekamp has joined the streaming giant, and will oversee documentary efforts for the German-speaking DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Boekamp is a well-respected director who most recently served as creative director of Berlin-based production company Boekamp & Kriegsheim, which he ran with Felix Kriegsheim.

His directing and producing credits include the feature doc “The Worst Thing”, Arte doc series “1968mm,” feature doc “Green Gap” and LGBT history-focused drama series “ACT Up.”

Variety understands that Boekamp is currently spending a period of time working out of the London office, where former BBC executive Kate Townsend oversees the documentary division.

His appointment comes as Netflix looks to grow aggressively out of Europe, filling out new offices in both Berlin and Paris.

Last year, the business hired long-time ZDF exec Lucas Schmidt for its German originals team, as well as French producer Jimmy Desmarais, former co-MD of Lagardère Studios’ Atlantique Productions, who joined as international originals manager out of Paris.

Most recently, the streamer expanded its EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam via a new office space that is set to grow the Dutch headcount from 400 to 800.

Netflix has already set up a sprawling studio space outside of Madrid in Spain, and is also taking over most of Shepperton Studios in the U.K. The business has yet to expand into Italy.