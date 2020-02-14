Mike Leigh to Shoot Next Film This Summer With Cornerstone, Film4 & Ingenious

“Mr. Turner” director Mike Leigh will shoot his next feature film this summer with Cornerstone Films, Film4, Ingenious and MediaPro.

Details about the film are sparse, but Cornerstone Films will once again handle international sales, with Bleecker Street on board for U.S. distribution – the outfit’s first collaboration with the veteran British director.

Entertainment One will distribute in the U.K., continuing their long-standing relationship with Leigh and Thin Man Films.

Funding comes from Film4, Ingenious and Spanish firm Mediapro Studio, who act as co-producers. Georgina Lowe produces for Thin Man Films, with Gail Egan on board as executive producer.

Leigh began his career as a theatre director and playwright in the mid-1960s and has garnered seven Oscar nominations over the decades with films like “Secrets & Lies,” “Vera Drake” and “Happy-Go-Lucky.”

More to come.