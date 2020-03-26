×

Dogwoof Acquires Tribeca Dog Documentary ‘Stray’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stray
CREDIT: Dogwoof

London-based documentary distributor Dogwoof has acquired dog documentary “Stray,” which was slated to bow at April’s now-postponed Tribeca Film Festival.

The doc specialist has picked up world rights to the Turkey-set film, which also marks Dogwoof’s first dog-centric sales documentary.

The doc takes a canine’s eye-view of the streets of Istanbul, and follows three dogs — Zeytin, Nazar and Kartel — as they roam the city, offering a unique take on Istanbul and its inhabitants. The dogs’ lives ultimately intersect when they bond with a group of young Syrians who share the streets with them.

The deal was brokered by Oli Harbottle, head of distribution and acquisitions at Dogwoof, working directly with the filmmakers. Dogwoof will be presenting the film to buyers in the coming weeks with a view to releasing the film in cinemas this fall.

“Stray” was directed, shot and edited by Elizabeth Lo and produced by Lo and Shane Boris. Meanwhile, co-producers include Ceylan Carhoglu and Zeynep Köprülü, while executive producer is Ina Fichman.

Lo said: “I’m thrilled to work with Dogwoof to bring ‘Stray’ out into the world, especially in this time of uncertainty. I met Dogwoof three years ago at IFP Film Week before ‘Stray’ had even begun production and was impressed by their work ethic and passion.

“I love the obvious affinity between Dogwoof and ‘Stray’s’ canine subject matter, and am honored to be a part of a catalogue that is filled with so much inspiring non-fiction cinema.”

Dogwoof’s Harbottle added: “‘Stray’ is a timely reminder of how dogs are man’s best friend to see us through these uncertain times. Elizabeth’s debut feature marks her out as a real talent to watch with this stunning sensorial experience following our three adorable main characters.”

Lo’s work has played at more than 100 film festivals and has won numerous awards. Her short films include “Hotel 22” (2015), “Bisonhead” (2016), “Mother’s Day” (2017), “The Disclosure President” (2016), “Notes from Buena Vista” (2016). “Stray” is her feature film debut.

“Stray” is not the first film to focus on the stray animals of Istanbul. Ceyda Torun’s critically acclaimed 2016 documentary “Kedi” followed the city’s felines, and grossed $5 million worldwide.

Stray Teaser from Dogwoof Documentary on Vimeo.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Chancellor Announces Emergency Measures For Freelancers

    The U.K. has finally announced an economic relief package for freelancers not in employment after much of the country’s creative industries shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the self-employed income support scheme on Thursday. Self-employed individuals can claim 80% of their average income over three years up to [...]

  • Stray

    Dogwoof Acquires Tribeca Dog Documentary 'Stray' (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based documentary distributor Dogwoof has acquired dog documentary “Stray,” which was slated to bow at April’s now-postponed Tribeca Film Festival. The doc specialist has picked up world rights to the Turkey-set film, which also marks Dogwoof’s first dog-centric documentary. The doc takes a canine’s eye-view of the streets of Istanbul, and follows three dogs — [...]

  • Bong Joon Ho Parasite BTS

    After 'Parasite,' What's Next for Foreign Films?

    tDriven by excellent reviews, steady word-of-mouth and an energetic marketing campaign, Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was, by many measures, 2019’s most surprising success story. The class-conscious South Korean thriller earned more than $50 million at the U.S. box office and became the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for best picture. As the film [...]

  • Ellen Page

    Listen: Ellen Page on Directing Netflix Doc, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump's Environmental Records

    Ellen Page is now calling the shots from behind the camera. The “X-Men” star makes her directorial debut with “There’s Something in the Water,” the new Netflix documentary she co-directed with Ian Daniel about the impact of environmental racism on marginalized communities in her native Canada. “Environmental racism is essentially the disproportionate placement of landfills, [...]

  • Golden Globes Nominations

    Golden Globes Changes Film Eligibility Rules in Wake of Coronavirus Crisis

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is implementing changes to its film eligibility rules for the 2021 Golden Globes because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since movie theaters and screening rooms are indefinitely closed due to the global health crisis, the organization temporarily suspended the rule that a film had to be screened for HFPA members at [...]

  • Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle Narrating Disney Plus Nature Documentary 'Elephants'

    Meghan Markle will narrate the Disneynature documentary “Elephant,” which is set to debut April 3 on Disney Plus, the studio announced Thursday. It will mark the first project for Markle after she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially step away from their roles within the British Royal Family on March 31. In [...]

  • Jeff Shell NBCUniversal

    NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Says He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

    Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal’s recently appointed CEO, has tested positive for coronavirus, Variety has confirmed. In a memo to staff, Shell said he was diagnosed with the virus despite being asymptomatic. He told employees that he will self-quarantine and work from home indefinitely while he recovers. “I recently have been feeling under the weather and just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad