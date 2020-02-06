×

Beta Cinema Boards David Hayman-Led ‘My Neighbor Adolf’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Neighbor Adolf
CREDIT: Beta Cinemas

Beta Cinema has acquired world sales rights outside Israel and Poland for “My Neighbor Adolf,” the new film by Leon Prudovsky (“Five Hours from Paris”), starring David Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas”) and Udo Kier (“The Painted Bird”).

Set in Colombia in the 1960s, the film is centred on Polsky (Hayman), a lonely and grumpy Holocaust survivor living in the countryside, who suspects that his new neighbor is Adolf Hitler (Kier). When nobody believes him, he sets off on a detective mission to uncover the truth, soon discovering that the only way to prove it is to befriend his mysterious neighbor.

Principal photography began in Colombia on Jan. 28 and will wrap Feb. 28.

The English-language film is produced by Haim Mecklberg, Estee Yacov-Mecklberg and Ygal Mograbi of 2-Team Productions (“Sand Storm,” “Next to Her,” “The Farewell Party”), Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska (“High Life,” “Mr. Jones”) and Staszek Dziedzic of Film Produkcja (“Mr. Jones”), in co-production with Juan Pablo Lasserre, Diego Conejero and Julio Cesar Gaviria of Vandalo Colombia and Moshe Edery of United King Films.

It is supported by Rabinovitch Film Fund, Polish Film Institute and Colombian Film Fund.

Popular on Variety

“‘My Neighbor Adolf’ is striking that delicate balance between the tragic and the comedic, like Haim and Estee managed so beautifully as producers on our former collaboration, the international hit ‘The Farewell Party,’” said Thorsten Ritter of Beta Cinemas.

“We feel it is important to keep telling stories about the Holocaust and survival and the life thereafter, but in doing so you can be edgy and mindful at the same time; this doesn’t need to be a contradiction. And we feel international distributors are highly anticipating this movie for that very reason.”

More Film

  • My Neighbor Adolf

    Beta Cinema Boards David Hayman-Led ‘My Neighbor Adolf’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Cinema has acquired world sales rights outside Israel and Poland for “My Neighbor Adolf,” the new film by Leon Prudovsky (“Five Hours from Paris”), starring David Hayman (“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas”) and Udo Kier (“The Painted Bird”). Set in Colombia in the 1960s, the film is centred on Polsky (Hayman), a lonely [...]

  • Dinard Festival Dominique Green

    Dominique Green to Head Dinard Film Festival

    Dominique Green, a veteran of both the French and British film industries, has been appointed artistic director of the Dinard Film Festival, a festival in Brittany, northwestern France that showcases films from the U.K. Green’s early career involved distribution, exhibition and festivals and a sting at Virgin Films. Twelve years based in Paris saw her [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Kirk Douglas: A Golden-God Movie Star Who Was Mythic Enough to Symbolize America

    The great stars of Hollywood were, and maybe still are, our demigods. They have always existed on a magical plane, standing in for some cathartic fusion of who we are and who we want to be. They’re our idealized selves. But even all demigods aren’t created equal. In vintage Hollywood, there was a certain kind [...]

  • Olivia Wilde Awards Season Red Carpet

    Olivia Wilde's 'Booksmart' Red Carpet Style Reflects Powerful P.O.V.

    For filmmaker Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” events, stylist Karla Welch sought “more powerful looks that still feel very much ‘her.’ “ Oct. 27 “Olivia was my first client ever, so we’ve been together over a decade,” says Welch. “And now that she is a director, we have a different approach. … She’s super strong, she’s obviously [...]

  • Prince Park Tower Hotel in Tokyo

    Tokyo Film Market Moving to New Venue

    Tokyo’s annual TIFFCOM film rights market will relocate to a new, hotel venue closer to the Tokyo International Film Festival. The market will also return to dates which coincide with the movie showcase. TIFFCOM will be held Nov. 4-6, 2020 at the Prince Park Tower Hotel, organizers announced on Thursday. The festival will run from [...]

  • Kirk Douglas Dead

    Why Kirk Douglas Was the Consummate Mr. Hollywood

    Kirk Douglas was Mr. Hollywood. That’s not just because of his acting and producing career: The iconic actor, who died Wednesday, was a constant presence at showbiz-related functions, whether the opening of a theater, a charity event, political fund-raiser or awards show. His 1996 stroke slowed him down, but only temporarily. Douglas enjoyed being the [...]

  • Charles Roven

    Film News Roundup: Charles Roven's Atlas Entertainment Launches Literary Division

    In today’s film news roundup, Atlas Literary is born, Emily Tosta is cast in Nicolas Cage’s “Wally’s Wonderland” and Netflix confirms it’s closed a deal for Radha Blank’s “The 40-Year-Old Version.” DIVISION LAUNCH Atlas Entertainment is expanding into literary management with the acquisition of HertzbergMedia and launch of Atlas Literary. Atlas chief Charles Roven and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad