‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Sets Global Release Dates

Warner Bros. has unveiled global release dates for “Wonder Woman 1984.” As the studio announced last week, the superhero sequel — spotlighting Gal Gadot’s female heroine — will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

In the U.S., “Wonder Woman 1984” is hitting the big screen on Dec. 25 as planned. But overseas, where HBO Max is not available, the movie will begin a staggered rollout starting on Dec. 16. Warners opted to release the “Wonder Woman” sequel earlier in international markets in an effort to avoid piracy concerns.

It’s unclear how many cinemas in North America will be open by the time “Wonder Woman 1984” premieres on Christmas Day. About half of the theaters in the country are currently closed, according to Comscore. Theaters in France were recently given permission to reopen on Dec. 15, the day before “Wonder Woman 1984” is slated to open. But in other parts of Europe, theaters are still shuttered to control a spike in coronavirus cases.

Patty Jenkins returned to direct “Wonder Woman 1984,” having previously directed 2017’s “Wonder Woman.” The first movie was a commercial triumph, generating more than $800 million at the global box office. Along with Gadot, the sequel stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

See “Wonder Woman 1984’s” international release plan below:

Wednesday, December 16 — Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Thursday, December 17 — Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, December 18 — China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam

Wednesday, December 23 — Austria, Germany, Korea

Thursday, December 24 — Hungary, Slovenia

Friday, December 25 — Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States

Saturday, December 26 — Australia, New Zealand

Thursday, December 31 — Argentina

Thursday, January 7 — Ukraine, Uruguay

Friday, January 8 — Philippines

Thursday, January 14 — Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia

Friday, January 15 — Romania, Turkey

Thursday, January 21 — Chile, Peru

Friday, January 22 — Poland

Thursday, January 28 — Italy

TBD — Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Asia – Other, LatAm – Other, Islands – Other