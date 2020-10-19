Universal to Debut Romance Drama ‘All My Life’ in Theaters This Year

While most studios are delaying movies into next year, Universal has added a new film — romantic drama “All My Life” — to the release calendar and plans to open it in U.S. theaters on Dec. 4.

The movie, starring Harry Shum Jr., will be available on premium digital rental services a few weeks later on Dec. 23.

Universal’s decision to debut “All My Life” in theaters during the pandemic comes after the studio forged a pact with AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain. Under the agreement, Universal can put new movies on premium video-on-demand within three weeks of their theatrical premieres. In return, AMC gets a cut of the digital profits and promises not to boycott Universal movies in retaliation.

Universal has a handful of smaller films set to open on the big screen before the end of 2020, including animated family film “The Croods: A New Age” on Thanksgiving, slasher comedy “Freaky” earlier in November and the Tom Hanks-led Western “News of the World” on Christmas Day.

“All My Life” is inspired by a true story and centers on a couple whose wedding plans are complicated by news that the groom (Shum) is diagnosed with cancer. The supporting cast includes Jessica Rothe, Jay Pharoah and Keala Settle. Marc Meyers (“My Friend Dahmer”) directed the film from a screenplay by Todd Rosenberg.

Shum is best known for “Glee,” the Freeform TV show “Shadowhunters” “Step Up 2” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” Rothe starred in the slasher film “Happy Death Day” and its 2019 sequel “Happy Death Day 2U.”

Watch the trailer for “All My Life” below: