×

European Cinema Owners Fight Threat to Theatrical Window During Coronavirus Crisis

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SETMandatory Credit: Photo by OMER MESSINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10587459a)The Odeon movie theater with its Marquee (letter board) banner reading 'Closed - See you soon' in Berlin, Germany, 18 March 2020. Many closed entertainment venues in the German capital chose to present an optimistic or socially aware text on their Marquee, instead of the program that is usually presented. The German government and local authorities are heightening measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 disease.Berlin venues present optimistic messages on their Marquee, Germany - 18 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Courtesy of OMER MESSINGER/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the body that represents European movie theater owners, has underscored its opposition to any challenge to the theatrical window despite the widespread closure of cinemas due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement issued Friday, UNIC said: “With the financial impacts of this unprecedented crisis on our industry still not fully clear, now is not the time to seek short-term financial gains at the expense of the sector as a whole.”

UNIC referred to industry discussion that the temporary closure of cinemas would lead to the release of some titles straight to home entertainment. “This is not a development, however, which is in the interest of either the sector or audiences,” UNIC said.

It added that it expected that the overwhelming majority of films whose theatrical release has been delayed will be rescheduled for release in cinemas when “life returns to normal.”

UNIC appealed to the movie industry to demonstrate “a unity of purpose and a shared sense of responsibility.” It added: “We must pull together so that, once these challenging times are behind us, the whole sector is in the best possible position to recover as soon as possible.”

UNIC, whose CEO is Laura Houlgatte, represents national exhibitors’ associations and cinema operators in 38 European territories, covering more than 42,000 screens across the region. Members include Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, Cineplex, Cineworld Group, Kinepolis Group, Odeon Cinemas Group, UGC, and Vue International.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • ATTENTION: This Image is part of

    European Cinema Owners Fight Threat to Theatrical Window During Coronavirus Crisis

    The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the body that represents European movie theater owners, has underscored its opposition to any challenge to the theatrical window despite the widespread closure of cinemas due to the coronavirus crisis. In a statement issued Friday, UNIC said: “With the financial impacts of this unprecedented crisis on our industry still [...]

  • OH BROTHERS - In Disney and

    Pixar's 'Onward' Being Released Early on Digital and Disney Plus

    Disney joins the growing number of studios releasing films early digitally as theaters remain shuttered nationwide in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” will be available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere for $19.99 beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. PT. It hits Disney Plus on April 3 in the U.S. [...]

  • Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao (C) at

    Chinese Actor Gao Yunxiang Acquitted in Australian Rape Case

    Chinese actor Gao Yunxiang was this week acquitted in Australia of multiple rape and sexual assault charges. Producer, Wang Jing was similarly found not guilty on seven counts of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. The cases sprang from accusations made in March 2018 that the two men had gone to the Sydney hotel room [...]

  • South Africa coronavirus

    As Cameras Keep Rolling in South Africa, Producers Sound 'Urgent' Plea Over Coronavirus Threat

    South African producers are demanding an “urgent all-industry response” to the threat posed by coronavirus, with a leading industry body calling for a coordinated plan from broadcasters and government agencies to address the potential economic fallout of the global pandemic on the local film and TV biz. The Independent Producers Organization (IPO) sounded the alarm [...]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Baz Luhrmann Confirms Halting of 'Elvis' Project With Tom Hanks

    Australian director Baz Luhrmann says that now is not the moment to be resuming production on his untitled “Elvis” project. The film was halted since last week, when actor Tom Hanks was diagnosed with the corovavirus. In a tweet on Friday afternoon Luhrmann said: “I’m sure it will come as no surprise that this is [...]

  • Taiwan International Documentary Festival

    Taiwan Documentary Festival Halted by Coronavirus Outbreak

    The Taiwan International Documentary Festival, one of the leading documentary film festivals in East Asia has been called off for this year. Organizers blamed the coronavirus outbreak. Its 12th edition had been scheduled to take place May 1-10, 2020. Organizers said that it would be “Postponed to Spring 2021.” “Under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad