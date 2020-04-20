‘The Batman,’ ‘Sopranos’ Movie Get New Release Dates

Warner Bros. has shaken up the release calendar for many of its 2020 and 2021 films — including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, was originally expected to debut June 25, 2021 and will now launch on Oct. 1, 2021. “The Many Saints of Newark” had been set for Sept. 25, 2020 and has been pushed to March 12, 2021.

Warner Bros. has also shuffled release dates for superhero movies “The Flash” (from Aug. 1, 2022 to June 2, 2022) and “Shazam 2” (from April 1, 2022 until Nov. 4, 2022).

The delays come as movie theaters in the U.S. remain closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

More to come…