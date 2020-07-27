‘Tenet’ Will Release Internationally Ahead of U.S. Debut

“Tenet” may still be able to salvage a summer release after all — at least outside of the United States. Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller, from Warner Bros., will debut internationally on Aug. 26 before opening in select cities in North America on Sept. 3.

The movie is launching at the end of August in 70 international territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom. The studio does not have plans yet to release “Tenet” in China.

Warner Bros. said last week that “Tenet” could premiere overseas before it opens in the States — a surprising break from tradition since North America is the world’s biggest film market and remains pivotal for major movies to turn a profit. But the studio hopes to innovate and recalibrate given the fact that international markets are already starting to reopen safely and desperately need new Hollywood movies to entice crowds. The U.S., on the other hand, has seen coronavirus cases exponentially rise in recent weeks, complicating plans to resume operations at domestic movie theaters anytime soon.

As Variety previously reported, Warner Bros. recently began telling exhibitors in Europe and Asia about plans for an Aug. 26-28 opening weekend. Strong ticket sales for “Train to Busan” sequel “Peninsula,” which has generated $21 million in Korea since July 15, was a sign of confidence to studios that patrons were still willing to attend the movies.

Traditionally, a staggered rollout would be a risky proposition for a movie like “Tenet,” which cost around $200 million to produce and millions more to market. Beyond piracy concerns, “Tenet” could face other hindrances. Audiences know very little about its plot, an intentional promotional tactic that’s become de rigueur for Nolan’s twisty cerebral thrillers. (What we do know, however, is that it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki — and that it’s not time travel, it’s inversion.) Unveiling the film overseas first could impact spoilers in a way that puts a damper on demand to see the film in the U.S. Alternatively, it’s been so long since studios have released a major film — and people could be itching to see anything fresh once it’s safe to go to the movies again.

Warner Bros. is still waiting for the go-ahead to release “Tenet” in China, the world’s second-biggest movie market. Initially, there were concerns that “Tenet” wouldn’t be able to screen there. When theaters in the country first started to reopen, exhibitors were not able to play movies that exceeded two hours in length — and “Tenet” clocks in at just over 2 hours and 30 minutes. But cinema owners have recently booked “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Inception” and other old titles with lengthy runtimes, suggesting that China has eased up or doesn’t plan to enforce the restriction.

Nolan is a vocal advocate of movie theaters and has long hoped that “Tenet” could be a saving grace for cinemas after prolonged shutdowns that began in March. But his stance has become increasingly complicated. In the U.S., a majority of venues are still closed as experts have found that the virus spreads rapidly inside confined spaces, such as movie theaters, restaurants and churches. Exhibitors had based their timelines to reopen around “Tenet” — and ordering concessions, rehiring employees and taking steps to become coronavirus-compliant is a pricey feat. Nolan has been rallying in support of theater owners during the pandemic, but they have privately expressed frustrations because they are losing money every time they gear up to reopen, only to have “Tenet” push back its release date.

“Tenet” has been delayed three times since it was originally scheduled to debut in July, and there’s no telling if this release date will stick. Given the rapidly-changing nature of the pandemic, these plans could remain fluid if the situation worsens. In the past few days, Disney has taken “Mulan” off its calendar and Paramount moved “A Quiet Place 2” from this Labor Day weekend to April 2021.