Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Lands September Debut in China

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Tenet” will launch in Chinese theaters on Sept. 4.

The movie, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is expected to be the first major Hollywood release since the pandemic forced cinemas to close in the country starting in January.

The studio got approval last week to debut “Tenet” in China, signaling a reversal in reopening guideline from the National Film Bureau. Initially, cinema owners were not able to play movies that exceeded two hours in length — and “Tenet” clocks in at just over 2 hours and 30 minutes. But exhibitors booked “Harry Potter,” Inception” and other movies with longer runtimes, so many expected that China would ease up on that restriction.

“Tenet” will not have a traditional global day-and-date release. Since theaters in the U.S. haven’t opened to a significant degree, Warner Bros. opted to begin rolling out the film in international markets starting on Aug. 26. It will open in select U.S. cities over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3. However, theaters in major domestic markets like Los Angeles and New York are still closed and there’s no sign of when they might be able to safely reopen. Overseas, “Tenet” will premiere in over 70 countries including Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and France.

The release of “Tenet” is welcome news for exhibitors in China. Though cinemas haven gotten permission to open, box office sales have been sluggish in recent weeks due to the lack of new content.

Along with “Tenet’s” release date, a number of titles secured opening weekends in China. Disney and Pixar’s animated fantasy adventure “Onward” is slated for Aug. 19 and Universal and Dreamworks’ family film “Trolls World Tour” is set for Aug. 21. Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” will launch on Aug. 25, followed by another Nolan film “Inception” on Aug. 28.

