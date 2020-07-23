‘Star Wars’ Films, ‘Avatar’ Sequels Pushed Back a Year in Disney Release Calendar Shakeup

Disney announced major changes to the studio’s release calendar in a shakeup that involves delaying its “Star Wars” movies and “Avatar” sequels out one year.

The studio still plans to dominate moviegoing around the holidays when theaters are able to reopen. Each year between 2022 and 2028, Disney will release a new “Star Wars” adventure or “Avatar” follow-up.

James Cameron’s long-delayed sequels to Avatar” will now be released every other December starting in 2022 as follows: “Avatar 2” (Dec. 16, 2022), “Avatar 3” (Dec. 20, 2024), “Avatar 4” (Dec. 18, 2026) and “Avatar 5” (Dec. 22, 2028).

Meanwhile, a trio of “Star Wars” movies will debut around Christmas every year starting in 2023. The first of three films will launch on Dec. 22, 2023 and two follow-ups will hit theaters Dec. 19, 2025 and Dec. 17, 2027.

The news comes as part of a huge shift in release dates unveiled by Disney. The studio is moving around the debuts of numerous movies as cinemas remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Mulan,” a live-action remake of the classic cartoon, has been taken off release calendars. It was supposed to hit the big screen on Aug. 21, a date that felt increasingly unlikely since global theaters haven’t been able to open to a significant degree.

In a curious move, Disney delayed “The Personal History of David Copperfield, from its Searchlight banner, back two weeks to Aug. 28, 2020. It’s unclear how the public health situation will have meaningfully improved in such a short time period. Another Searchlight title, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” has also been removed from Disney’s release calendar, while horror film “Antlers” has been postponed until Feb. 19, 2021.

Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” a historical epic starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was originally scheduled for limited release on Christmas 2020 and will instead open nationwide on Oct. 15, 2021.

Disney hasn’t entirely moved films away from 2020. Kenneth Branagh’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” has been shifted back two weeks to Oct. 23, 2020. Later in the year, supernatural horror film “The Empty Man” will release on Dec. 4, 2020.

In the past few months as theaters have been shuttered, Disney has shuffled around its entire slate. As previously announced, Marvel’s “Black Widow” is still set for Nov. 6, 2020, Pixar’s animated “Soul” will launch on Nov. 20, 2020, Ryan Reynold’s action adventure “Free Guy” is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2020 and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake will premiere Dec. 18, 2020.

However, it’s highly likely that release dates for any movie from any studio will remain fluid for the foreseeable future. There’s still no sense of when cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles, two of the biggest moviegoing markets in the country, will be able to reopen. Overseas could be a saving grace, since multiplexes in other parts of the world have been more successful in their plans to safely reopen.