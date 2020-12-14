Robin Wright’s Directorial Debut ‘Land’ Sets Release Date

Robin Wright’s directorial debut “Land” will debut in theaters next year.

The drama, which stars Wright and Demian Bichir, is set to release in the U.S. on Feb. 12, 2021.

“Land” centers on Wright’s character, who goes off the grid and retreats into the wilderness after suffering an unfathomable loss. When she crosses paths with a local hunter (Bichir), she begins to confront her demons.

Wright directed several “House of Cards” episodes, but “Land” represents her first time behind the camera on a feature film.

Liz Hannah, best known for co-writing Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and the Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron comedy “Long Shot,” wrote the screenplay with Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam.

“Land” is produced by Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf. Wright also executive produced the film alongside Big Beach’s Marc Turletaub, John Sloss and Steve Farneth of Cinetic Media with Nomadic Pictures’ Chad Oakes & Mike Frislev and Eddie Rubin.

Focus Features, the specialty studio owned by Universal Pictures, has been steadily putting movies on the big screen during the pandemic. That’s because Universal, and by extension Focus Features, recently signed a pact with theater chains AMC and Cinemark to allow films to premiere on premium video on-demand within three weeks of their theatrical debuts.

In recent weeks, Focus has unveiled the thriller “Come Play,” Diane Lane and Kevin Costner’s drama “Let Him Go” and the comedy “Half Brothers.” On Christmas Day, Carey Mulligan’s revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman,” directed by Emerald Fennell, will debut. The studio also recently announced that “Boogie,” the directorial debut of “Fresh off the Boat: A Memoir” author Eddie Huang, is opening in theaters on March 5, 2021.