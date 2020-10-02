Robert Zemeckis’ ‘The Witches’ Skips Theaters for HBO Max Debut

Rober Zemeckis’ adaptation of “The Witches” starring Anne Hathaway is landing on HBO Max just in time for Halloween.

The Warner Bros. fantasy comedy will debut on the subscription streaming service, owned by parent company WarnerMedia, on Oct. 22.

“The Witches” was originally expected to open in theaters on Oct. 9, but its release was delayed amid the pandemic.

“The Witches” is based on Roald Dahl’s children’s novel about a young boy who happens upon a gathering of witches while staying at his grandmother’s hotel and gets transformed into a mouse. The upcoming version stars newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, along with Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Kristin Chenoweth.

The story was first adapted for the big screen in 1990 with a cast that included Angelica Huston, Mai Zetterling and Rowan Atkinson. That version, directed by Nicolas Roeg, was a financial failure but later gained a cult following.

This Halloween season, bring the big screen home. #TheWitchesHBOMax is coming exclusively to HBOMax on October 22! pic.twitter.com/BXt3h939wT — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 2, 2020

