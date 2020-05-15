‘Purge 5’ Pulled From July Theatrical Release

“Purge 5,” the latest chapter in Universal Pictures’ dystopian horror franchise, has been indefinitely delayed. The film, titled “The Forever Purge,” was set to release in theaters July 10 and has been pulled from the studio’s calendar.

The move underscores the fact that most Hollywood studios don’t expect cinemas will be able to operate in full capacity in the next two months. For now, the only films still scheduled to open this summer are Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (July 17), Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan” (July 24) and “Wonder Woman 1984” (Aug. 14). However, those dates could continue to shift if movie theaters in heavily impacted areas like New York, New Jersey and California are still closed.

In the wake of mass shuttering of multiplexes, Universal has overhauled release plans for most of its upcoming movies. Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island,” a comedy starring Pete Davidson, will debut on digital rental services next month in lieu of a traditional theatrical rollout. Last month, the studio dropped “Trolls World Tour” on video-on-demand and in drive-ins. Meanwhile, “Fast and Furious” installment “F9,” the next “Minions” sequel, and “Sing 2” were all pushed into 2021.

